Sara Haines reveals mean nickname Al Roker gave her that sticks to this day

Sara Haines is a co-host on The View. She was recently on executive producer Brian Teta’s podcast, the View: Behind the Table.

She is not on the podcast very often. Brian has called her his backup choice and a fill-in host.

She knows this is the case, too. She told Brian, “I don’t get on the podcast often.” Sara went on to say she knows she is the “least favorite.”

These feelings that Sara has may come from her humble beginnings. She didn’t start as a star on The View.

She started out working for NBC in the NBC Page Program. It is a twelve-month paid fellowship at NBC/Universal Studios.

This job turned into an opportunity for her to work as a production coordinator. It was there that she worked with Al Roker.

After teasing Sara as the “least favorite” on the show, Brian brought up a nickname the ladies have for her. They call her the “sister nobody wanted” frequently.

Al Roker called Sara ‘the sister nobody wanted’ first

Sara revealed this was a snide nickname that Al Roker gave her while they worked together at NBC.

Sara told Brian that she had been with NBC from 2002 to 2013. During that time, she babysat employees’ children, ran errands, and got to know them all well.

Speaking of Al, Sara said he “is hilarious, and so if he threw a jab, I’d throw a jab, all the things. Watching me kind of grow up there, there were points where Al Roker would just say, “She’s like the sister you never wanted.”

Al Roker loves to joke around. He often jokes with Craig Melvin, one of his co-workers.

She told Brian, “So I once said that, and because it landed with Sunny Hostin because she literally, I’m the sister she never wanted, She’s locked into it.”

Sara and Sunny often make sly remarks to each other

Sunny has taken heat because she calls Sara the sister no one wanted. But Sara insists that “Sunny is doing it lovingly.”

Brian noted that Joy and Sunny are only children and do not have the experience with siblings Sara has had. Sara joked that she is an “amazingly annoying sibling.”

Recently, on The View, Sara jabbed at Sunny over a flashy outfit she wore. She was in a leopard one-piece jumper and had a long, flowing hairstyle.

Sunny commented to the other ladies that she had stopped by Sara’s dressing room before the show so that Sara could get all of her snide remarks out before the show started.

It didn’t work. Sara asked Sunny if she was doing a road company of the musical Cats.

The View airs on weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.