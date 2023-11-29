Sara Haines embarrassed over cringeworthy memory with Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has not only been on The View but is also a fan of the show and admittedly knows the names of the ladies that co-host.

Recently, Dolly made headlines because she sang at the Dallas Cowboys/Washington Commanders football game on Thanksgiving. She was dressed as a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader.

Of course, the internet trolls came out in force and decided to get ugly over the beloved icon, Dolly.

Critics were telling Dolly to act her age, which happens to be 77. Whoopi Goldberg was having none of it at all.

Whoopi, who faced controversy over the holiday that involved turkeys and handwashing, told critics to “Bite me” over hating on Dolly.

Sara Haines joined Brian Teta on the podcast The View: Behind the Table and was reminded of an embarrassing moment she had with Dolly.

Brian Teta reminded Sara of her ‘cringe’ moment with Dolly

Recently, Dolly was on the show via satellite showcasing her new book, Dolly Parton, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. During a commercial break, Sara did the wildest thing she could do to the venerated Dolly.

Sara broke out into song, singing a duet offkey to Dolly. Sara started to sing, “Islands in the stream, that is what we are…”

Sara had forgotten to introduce herself to Dolly. At the end of her song, she said, “By the way, I’m Sara.”

Dolly’s melodious voice rang out, “I know you’re Sara. I watch the show.”

Sara told Brian, “That kills me a little,” after he reminded her she didn’t even tell Dolly her name.

Brian called her moment doing that “cringe” and said it was “so adorable” all in the same breath.

Part of Dolly’s interview with the ladies of The View can be seen on their YouTube channel.

Sara has always been playful on the set. She recently started a shoving match with Whoopi to wake her up after she had dozed off during filming.

Sara Haines reveals that her children think she gave birth to her rescue dogs

During this same podcast, which happened to be advertised on Sara’s Instagram page, Sara told Brian that her little children, sons Caleb Joseph, 4, and Alec Richard, 7, and daughter Sandra Grace, 5, think that she carried her two dogs before she carried them.

When she was pregnant with her first, she mentioned that she was sad it wasn’t a chihuahua when she saw the sonogram. Sara clarified that she will tell them the truth at an appropriate time.

Sara told Brian that she is willing to work through any issues that will arise with her children over this belief.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.