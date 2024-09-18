Sara Haines called ‘awkward’ by The View fans after this appearance

The View is back with a new season, set, and format for their podcast, The View: Behind the Table.

Season 28 of The View significantly changed the theme song, the set, and a new commute for the ladies.

The new set accommodates fewer audience members and is closer to the ladies, both of which necessitated a preshow before the season began, sans the stars.

This preshow was simply a way for the crew to get everyone on point before they brought in stars like Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines.

The podcast is now filmed for YouTube. It took some time to get used to the new format, as it can take a while to get used to all the latest changes.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On a recent podcast, Brian Teta, The View’s executive producer, even reminded Sara to put her phone down during the exchange.

Fans called Sara ‘hilariously awkward’ during her podcast appearance

Sara is a great podcast guest for Brian Teta since she will lay herself bare and talk about deeply personal matters like her eating disorder.

She has even shared how she struggled with postpartum disorder after her first child on a podcast. Sara admitted that she did not feel all the love she initially thought she would.

In a recent podcast, Brian spoke to Sara about politics and children and how to address the subject.

Sara shared a few funny anecdotes about how she is raising her children to be respectful and how much she shares with them at a young age.

Then Brian brought up Dolly Parton and the time Sara sang one of her songs, Islands in the Stream, to the legend on air. Dolly was gracious as always, and fans reacted to Brian’s clip.

One fan called Sara “so hilariously awkward,” and another said, “Love you, Sara!”

A fan called Sara Haines ‘hilariously awkward.’ Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another fan said, “Love Sara, American Beauty, smart, bright lady.” One last fan said, “I Love Whoopi, I Love Joy, but Sara Haines is a breath of fresh air!”

Fans love Sara Haines on The View. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Sara Haines celebrated her birthday on the show

Sara celebrated her 47th birthday on The View with a particular segment dedicated to the occasion.

One of Sara’s favorites, the New York Liberty WNBA Players dance team, came to celebrate with a unique dance number. Sara’s young children joined her on stage.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.