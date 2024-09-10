The View’s Sara Haines reveals how she felt ‘broken’ after not feeling ‘in love’ with her first baby

The View is back for a ground-breaking Season 28 in a new studio and a slightly smaller live audience.

Sara Haines, a panel mainstay, has taken some time off from her job on The View to speak with Erin Washington on her podcast, thERINpy.

In the second of a two-part podcast episode titled TV host Sara Haines on postpartum depression, OCD, and balancing career and motherhood (Part 2), Sara shared some deep feelings she felt after the birth of her first child.

Sara has always been open about her struggles, whether they are related to her eating disorder, anxiety, or OCD, making her highly relatable to her fans.

In the first episode of the podcast, as Monsters and Critics have reported, Sara opened up about her eating disorder and the moment she realized it was affecting her sports career.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She is just as open in the second episode as she sat down with Erin Washington and spoke about her postpartum depression and how she felt “broken.”

Sara revealed ‘I wouldn’t say I felt in love with him’ of her son Alec

Sara has spent her life battling her mental health issues. As a third child, she admits that she feels “invisible” and that no one is looking out for her, and as she got pregnant with her son Alec, she felt that more.

“My PSA for everyone on their first pregnancy,” Sara began, “I always heard how great this would be and you would fall in love with your baby.” Sara described how this was not the case with her and her son.

As she spoke about this time, she admitted, “I wouldn’t say I felt in love with him. Oh my God, maybe I’m broken.”

On the podcast, she revealed that her son was her “first reality check” and that everyone was worried, asking about him during the pregnancy and forgetting about her. She said that you fade away and “no one cares anymore.”

Sara was first diagnosed with OCD during the postpartum period after her first child. She felt that she was “so not ok” during this time.

She went on to say that she looked forward to returning to work and wondered when she would cry over leaving her baby. And then she revealed it did not happen.

“I’m just Sara,” she said, struggling with the term “mom” because she didn’t feel any of the emotions she thought she would normally feel.

Sara has had two more children after her first Alec. She is a loving mom to her children and loves her job on The View.

Erin has shared parts of the interview with Sara on her Instagram.

The View is having a special taping of the podcast

Joy Behar revealed in a video short that there will be a special taping of The View’s podcast, The View: Behind the Table. It will take place on October 8, 2024, in NYC.

There are special tickets that interested fans can get to see this live taping.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.