Sabrina actor Sam Corlett joins cast for Netflix’s Vikings sequel

Sam Corlett as Caliban in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix has begun assembling their cast for the sequel to the popular History Channel series Vikings, which just finished airing its final season in December.

What is Vikings: Valhalla about?

Created by the same writer Michael Hirst,Vikings: Valhalla will take place a century after the original show. According to Deadline, this new show “chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world.”

Who is in the Vikings: Valhalla cast?

Joining the Vikings cast is Sam Corlett from the Netflix original supernatural series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina where he played the recurring character Caliban, a demon also known as “the Prince of Hell.” In Vikings: Valhalla, Corlett will be playing the Greenlandic Viking leader Leif Eriksson, based on a historical figure of the same name.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Eriksson was known to be very influential and is credited with being the first Christian missionary in the New World. In Vikings: Valhalla, the story picks up after Eriksson finishes sailing across the North Atlantic. Seemingly, he butts heads with his half-sister who is vehemently against the spread of the Christian religion and fights to protect the traditional Norse religion.

Eriksson’s rebellious half-sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir will be played by Frida Gustavsson who was previously seen as Geralt’s mother in The Witcher. Although the character is based on a real person, everything known about Eiríksdóttir is rooted in folklore.

Also starring in the new series will be Welsh actor Bradley Freegard, best known for his recent role in Keeping Faith. He has been cast to play King Canute “the Great” who was the ruling king of England, Denmark, and Norway.

Other series regulars include; Swedish singer and actor Caroline Henderson, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (recently seen in Cursed and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga), and British actor David Oakes (The White Queen and Victoria). Diehard screenwriter Jeb Stuart will be joining the show as a co-creator besides Hirst and production will be handled by MGM Television.

Netflix appears to be pleased with their cast and crew selections, announcing their new casting news excitedly on Twitter: “Sam Corlett is staying in the Netflix family!”

Sam Corlett is staying in the Netflix family!



The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum will play Leif Eriksson — one of the most famous Vikings ever — in Vikings: Valhalla, the all-new exploration of the spectacularly epic Vikings saga that begins in the early 11th century pic.twitter.com/xZDcakpXws — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) January 26, 2021

Vikings: Valhalla does not have a premiere date yet, but it is expected to air in late-2021.