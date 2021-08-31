Ron Cephas Jones shares why he joined Law & Order: Organized Crime

Ron Cephas Jones moving from This Is Us to Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Ron Cephas Jones is ready for an overdue return to the Law & Order franchise.

The Emmy-award-winning This Is Us star is speaking about his new role on Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime and how fans will feel about his Congressman character.

Ron Cephas Jones and his Law & Order experience

A veteran TV actor, Ron Cephas Jones does have some experience with the Law & Order franchise.

The actor’s very first television role came in a Season 6 episode of the mothership Law & Order series titled Slave back in 1996. He played a man involved in the death of a woman caught in the middle of a gang war, leaving behind her young son.

Jones had a meatier role in Season 7’s Entrapment as an activist whose shooting reveals his involvement in an unsolved murder.

Jones also appeared in Law & Order: Criminal Intent’s Season 5 episode Dramma Giocoso as a suspect in an attack on a violinist.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The actor would continue in various TV roles before landing the part of Randall’s birth father, William, on the NBC hit drama This Is Us. The role has earned Jones two Emmy Awards, and he’s expected to return for the show’s upcoming sixth and final season.

Now, Jones joins the club to play different roles in three Law & Order series.

Who is Ron Cephas Jones playing on Law & Order: Organized Crime?

As reported in August, Jones is among the new cast members appearing for Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime. His character is described as Congressman Leon Kilbride, “a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight to promote the final season of This Is Us, Jones shed more light on why he accepted the role and what fans can expect from him on the show.

“I started to watch the first season of Organized Crime with Chris Meloni, and I thought it was just amazing. And so to get the call to come back and be involved this season with a nice seven to eight episode arc [was great]…So far, I’ve got a couple of episodes in, and it’s just been incredible.”

The actor also shared a photo of himself in costume as Kilbride, showing the man has a dapper style.

When asked if Kilbride is going to be an enemy or ally of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), Jones was cagey but indicated the role will be captivating for viewers.

“I think the way that I’m trying to lay the character, you wanna have all of that. You make some suspicion. You’re gonna love him, he’s charming, he’s articulate, he’s a lawyer, a congressman, he’s a head of a sort of a Black caucus-type organization. But he also has some background. Stay tuned. It’s gonna be an exciting season.”

Jones joins a bevy of actors now recurring in Season 2, from Vinnie Jones as a gangster to Lolita Davidovich, Mykelti Williamson, and Guillermo Díaz in roles still mainly kept under wraps.

While much of the role is still quiet, it’s clear Jones is eager to show Law & Order: Organized Crime fans the same fantastic talent that’s made him a beloved part of This Is Us.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 premieres Thursday, September 23 at 10/9c on NBC.