Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler in Law & Order Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Christopher Meloni returned to the world of Law & Order after a decade-long absence in the new series Law & Order: Organized Crime in 2021.

The return began with an appearance on his old show, Law & Order: SVU, and then picked up with the new story on his new series.

However, this was not like any other Law & Order show to date. Instead of a case of the week procedural, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a serial with a season-long case.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

While it looked like a one-and-done, Meloni will be back for the second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and it is coming sooner than you might expect.

Here is everything we know so far about Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Law & Order Organized Crime Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime?

In what appeared to be a one-season outing for Christopher Meloni and Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC picked the show up for a second season before the first season ended.

Law & Order: Organized Crime differed from any other show in the franchise, as it was not about a crime of the week but was more like streaming shows with a season-long storyline.

That means that bringing back Law & Order: Organized Crime for a second season ensures a new season-long storyline that will give Stabler a reason to set out on another difficult mission.

Meloni hinted at the second season before NBC announced it. He talked about his pursuit of Dylan McDermott’s mafia boss, Richard Wheatley, in the finale.

“We have an altercation or two, or an interaction or two. You know, our courses must intersect. I think [Wheatley’s] going to get the short end of that deal,” Meloni said. “A lot of things get answered, but then a couple other big questions arise, so there’s going to be a continuing saga, I believe.”

Release date latest: When does Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 come out?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 arrived in April 2021.

It was initially supposed to arrive earlier, but the pandemic slowed down the 2020-21 season releases. NBC wanted to wait to make sure the crossover with SVU aired on the same night as the Organized Crime premiere.

That won’t be a problem for the 2021-22 season, but NBC has not chosen a release date yet for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2.

However, it will air on Thursday nights in the fall, likely in September. It will be part of a new Law & Order lineup that will also include Law & Order: SVU and a new series, Law & Order: For The Defense.

We will update this article when NBC makes an official announcement on its premiere date.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 cast updates

Christopher Meloni will return to Law & Order: Organized Crime for its second season. Danielle Moné Truitt should also return as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Stabler’s new partner.

There is also the possibility that Mariska Hargitay will return for at least an appearance as Captain Olivia Benson. Dick Wolf had previously said that crossovers with SVU would happen when it allows both shows a chance to shine.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 spoilers

Showrunner Ilene Chaiken told TVInsider she planted seeds for a potential second season in the first season’s finale.

“There are some cliffhangers in the finale, but it’s conclusive to the point that our plan, assuming there’s a second season, is you may see some of these characters again,” Chaiken said. “They may appear in stories, but we’ll tell a new story in Season 2.”

“The show is serialized. There will be some mostly character elements, but also some threads that carry over, but we won’t be exclusively telling the Richard Wheatley story in a new season,” she continued. “There will be a new main adversary for Stabler and Bell, should there be a second season.”

The big twist in Law & Order Organized Crime Season 1 revealed that Richard Wheatley wasn’t who ordered the bombing that killed Stabler’s wife. It was Richard’s ex-wife, Angela.. This put Stabler and Wheatley in a tough spot when the season ended.

Meloni told Deadline Stabler will need to figure out his place in the world with what he learned in Season 1.

“Stabler’s in a place that he’s never found himself before,” Meloni said. “He’s always been assured of walking on terra firma, and now, everything is shifting beneath his feet, and I just think he is overwhelmed, and confusing comfort, succor, affection, for love.

“I think he is lost in that world, and we’re going to see where it comes out, but he has a lot to unpack.”

NBC has yet to announce when Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 will premiere.