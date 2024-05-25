Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan react to GMA co-star’s ‘breaking news’ on live TV

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan are known for delivering breaking news on ABC’s Good Morning America.

However, they delivered some special “breaking news” during a recent episode.

It was about their co-star, George Stephanopoulos, with the news delivered live on TV by his friend and colleague.

Stephanopoulos released his second book over a week ago, The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis.

It presents stories about the White House Situation Room, from John F. Kennedy’s presidency to President Joe Biden.

On GMA, Stephanopoulos learned he’d reached a significant achievement with the book’s release.

Stephanopoulos receives ‘breaking news’ on GMA

GMA’s Robin Roberts was alongside Strahan and Stephanoulos, wearing her blue arm cast on Wednesday’s episode. As the three co-anchors were seated in chairs away from the GMA desk, Robin said she’d received some “breaking news.”

“OK, we have breaking news. This just in – George’s book The Situation Room [is] No. 1 on the New York Times Bestsellers List,” Robin announced as people off-camera cheered.

Stephanopoulos smiled big as Robin and Strahan offered their congratulations.

“How do you feel?” Robin joked, pretending to hold a microphone up to her colleague.

“I feel great,” George said, as Robin told him, “Congratulations.”

“I have a friend who’s in town, he ordered two copies – one to get signed and one that got beat up in his book bag,” Strahan said, adding, “He wants you to sign ’em.”

“I’ll sign them both,” Stephanopoulos said as Strahan told him, “Fantastic. Congratulations.”

The GMA star told Strahan he’d sign both copies of his friend’s book before wishing viewers a “great weekend” and closing the show.

George promoted his book on Jeopardy! Masters

Earlier this month ABC viewers saw Stephanopoulos as a guest star on the game show Jeopardy!

He participated in the Jeopardy! Masters edition of the show, as a guest video presenter for a special category of clues.

“I’m George Stephanopoulos. In both political communications and journalism, I’ve seen my share of crises, and I’ll have clues about some historical ones,” he said in the video.

Appropriately, he presented all clues in the Historical Crises category, as shown in the video he shared on his Instagram.

Stephanopoulos’ book arrived for consumers to pick up and read on May 14. Since then, he has also enjoyed success with the book on Amazon.

As of this writing, The Situation Room ranks No. 1 for United States Executive Government titles and No. 3 in both United States Biographies and United States History titles.

The book, available in paperback, hardcover, audiobook, and Kindle eBook formats, also appears at No. 3 on Amazon’s Top 20 Most Sold and Most Read Books list for the week of May 19.