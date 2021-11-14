Riverdale Season 6 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of Riverdale. Pic credit: The CW

Riverdale is coming back for its sixth season and there is some huge news for fans coming with the new season.

Not only is Riverdale getting a new season, but Sabrina the Teenage Witch will come to the new season after her own show was cancelled by Netflix.

Here is everything we know so far about Riverdale Season 6.

This article provides everything that is known about Riverdale Season 6 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 6 of Riverdale?

The CW renewed a lot of shows at the same time in February 2021.

Riverdale was one of these shows.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement.

Release date latest: When does Riverdale Season 6 come out?

The CW announced its premiere dates for all its shows in June.

Riverdale Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

It will follow The Flash, which premieres the same night. The Flash will air at 8/7c and Riverdale at 9/8c.

This is amazing since Season 5 just ended one month ago.

Riverdale Season 6 cast updates

The main core cast should return for Riverdale Season 6.

KJ Apa is Archie Andrews, a former high school football player who went to the war and returned in Season 5.

Lili Reinhart is Betty Cooper, the smart girl in town who went to the FBI Academy.

Camila Mendes is Veronica Lodge, a former socialite who got married.

Cole Sprouse is Jughead Jones, a social outcast who moved to New York City.

Joining the cast in Season 5 was Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, the granddaughter of Pop Tate, who has come to Riverdale to take over Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe and became friends with Betty.

Other cast members that could return are Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl), Casey Cott (Kevin Keller), Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle), Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz) and Drew Ray Tanner (Fangs).

The biggest news for Riverdale Season 6 is that Kiernan Shipka will join the cast as Sabrina after The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was canceled by Netflix after four seasons.

“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event,” Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”

She will show up in the fourth episode of Season 6.

Riverdale Season 6 spoilers

Season 5 of Riverdale shook up everything people knew about the show. It jumped ahead seven years and the cast was no longer high school students and were now adults trying to find their place in the world.

Jughead moved to New York City, Betty went to the FBI Academy in Virginia, Veronica got married, and Archie went off to war.

They all returned to Riverdale when the town needed to be saved. This was a mystery about a potential serial killer who either kidnapped or murdered Polly.

The characters reached new levels of their lives in Season 5.

Betty became an official FBI Agent. However, the season ended with a bomb exploding under Archie’s bed and there was no telling if he and Betty got out of his house alive.

Jughead will be sticking around since he is the new supervisor of the Riverdale High newspaper.

Veronica chose to stay in Riverdale rather than return to New York and she ended up killing him after an argument. The season also ended with Veronica and Reggie opening a new casino in town.

Cheryl then laid a curse on Riverdale – and this might be what brings back Sabrina.

“It feels a lot like a supernatural threat, doesn’t it?” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

“The fact that Cheryl invokes the curse after learning the truth about her ancestor definitely suggests that even worse things are coming, like an epic, Stephen King-ish conflict between Good and Evil playing out on the streets of the town,” he added.

So, what will happen in Riverdale Season 6?

“I will say that we’re definitely picking up on a lot of the emotional relationship stories in season 6,” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Decider.

“So, a lot of the friendships and relationships and redefinition of relationships that we get to at the end of season 5 [will] continue into season 6.”

Riverdale Season 6 premieres on The CW on November 16, 2021.