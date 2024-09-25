Rick Harrison’s surprising weight loss has Pawn Stars fans talking

Pawn Stars is back with new episodes on the History Channel, and Rick Harrison has shared a new update with fans.

Rick Harrison had an extended summer vacation and visited Paris during the Olympics, among other destinations, but now he is back posting show updates and teasers.

Now that he is back to his busy pawn shop business in Las Vegas, he is filming new shows for his popular show, Pawn Stars, and fans are watching as usual.

Rick posted a spoiler for the next episode on his Instagram account, and some sharp-eyed fans noticed something about him that had them talking about it.

According to Rick, the next episode of Pawn Stars will feature the most expensive coin in the world, but fans paid attention to something else in the video.

Rick must have been working on himself behind the scenes during Pawn Star’s off-season this summer because fans noticed something surprising in the video for the next episode.

Pawn Stars fans are surprised about Rick’s weight loss

Rick posted, “This week on @pawnstars, I’m taking a look at one coin that is worth more than the 500 gold bars on display.”

As fans saw this most important coin as worth more than all these gold bars, they started to talk about Rick’s weight loss.

One fan was surprised about Rick’s weight loss and said, “Wow, you lost some weight, about 12 pounds.”

Another fan jumped in and said the best they could lose was about 10 pounds. Another fan said, “That is so awesome and amazing Rick.”

Fans of Pawn Stars react to Rick Harrison’s weight loss. Pic credit: @rick_harrison/Instagram

Another fan zeroed in on a possible reason that Rick could enjoy all the sumptuous food he must have eaten in Paris over the summer and still lose weight.

This fan said, “Someone found out about Ozempic.”

A fan guessed that Rick Harrison found Ozempic. Pic credit: @rick_harrison/Instagram

Corey Harrison recently popped up on social media

Corey Harrison, Rick’s son who works at the pawn shop and stars on Pawn Stars, took a lengthy absence from social media posting after fans commented that he looked sick

As Monsters and Critics reported, fans noticed that Corey looked like his health was failing earlier in the Pawn Stars Do America shows.

He is back on Instagram and shared a photo with a well-known tattoo artist, Cholo Gordo.

Corey Harrison is back on social media after a break. Pic credit: @realcoreyharrison/Instagram

Maybe he got a cool new tattoo and will share photos with fans once it’s healed.

Pawn Stars airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day.