Zied Hakimi got a job, find out what the 90 Day Fiance star is doing

90 Day Fiance viewers saw Zied Hakimi come over on the K-1 visa during Season 8 to marry Rebecca Parrott, and it looks like he has made another milestone move by securing a job in America.

90 Day Fans were first introduced to Zied on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days and have been rooting for his unlikely relationship with Rebecca to succeed.

During 90 Day Fiance, viewers saw Rebecca get mad at Zied for playing video and witnessed Zied’s growing frustration at not being able to do anything all day.

Their 90 days and marriage were made more difficult by the circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic created, but since Zied shared that he now has a job working in a furniture store, it looks like the future may be a bit brighter for him and Rebecca.

Zied Hamiki shared the news of his new job with 90 Day Fiance fans

Zied originally confused 90 Day fans by saying in his announcement post, “Welcome to my furniture store.” He has since changed it to, “Welcome to furniture store.”

Zied showed off some of the products in a picture taken from inside the store looking out to reveal to fans that he was working at the furniture store.

He gave the address and used enthusiastic emojis in the proud post.

Zied didn’t divulge exactly what his role was at the store but 90 Day fans were happy for him nonetheless in the post that got over 5,000 likes.

Now that Zied can work, a lot more doors of independence and responsibility will open for him and Rebecca, so fans of the couple should stay tuned to see how they run with it.

Could 90 Day Fiance fans see Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrott on another spinoff?

Rebecca and Zied are still together present-day and they are also not mired in controversy like some of the other 90 Day cast members so it’s possible that they could appear on another 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

Rebecca and Zied’s age difference, unique dynamic, language barrier, and major cultural differences made for great reality TV and propelled the pair into popularity with 90 Day fans who may not mind if they got selected to be on a spinoff in the future.

On social media, both of them also advocate their alumni status within the 90 Day franchise and Rebecca also makes some questionable posts on social media that have kept followers entertained.

