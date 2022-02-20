Zach Wurtenberger on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Zach Wurtenberger on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is coming back to CBS in March for its new season and the network released the new group of players competing on the reality series.

The official cast list arrived on February 9, one month before the actual release date of the season premiere. Since the release, more information has been revealed about the contestants for the new season.

One of the newcomers is a 22-year-old student from St. Louis, Missouri, named Zach Wurtenberger. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor 42 cast member.

Who is Zach Wurtenberger on Survivor 42?

Zach Wurtenberger is a 22-year-old student from St. Louis, Missouri, who is currently enrolled at Washington University.

He lists his hobbies as social strategy games, sketch comedy, writing, and running.

He labels his greatest accomplishments as getting into Washington University and then winning the Tournament of Champions there.

However, he said that – even from a young age – he had always dreamed of coming on Survivor.

“You can find the essays I wrote in third grade or whatever, where I’m actually writing, ‘My dream is to be on Survivor,’” Zach said in an interview. “And I’m somebody where, if there’s something I want to accomplish, I can’t sleep until I actually get to do it.”

“I’ve never been someone who’s just happy being an observer. I always feel like I need to participate. To put my stamp on the game. And that’s what I hope to do here.”

How can you follow Zach Wurtenberger on Instagram?

Survivor fans can follow Zach Wurtenberger on Instagram at @zachwurt.

Zach has over 1,500 followers, but only 20 posts.

In his Survivor post, he wrote, “If you know me, you know how much this means to me. After 22 years of dreaming, I finally get to starve myself for Survivor on CBS! Also, swipe to see how I spent last night.”

Most of Zach’s posts so far are him with his friends and family.

Zach has also shared snapshots from his trips and travels including Walt Disney World.

What are Zach Wurtenberger’s skills for Survivor 42?

Zach believes that his experience in speech and debate will help him compete on Survivor 42.

“You’re going to tournaments all around the country; you’re meeting all different types of people at these tournaments,” Zach explained. “And you get to become friends with them. And you get to learn about different people with different backgrounds and experiences.”

“On top of that, just all the basic skills it gives you for arguments and speaking to people and structuring your argument, sometimes for the audience itself. That helps.”

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.