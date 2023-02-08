Yara Zaya with total glam makeup shouts out Jovi Dufren

Yara Zaya made it a point to tell her 90 Day Fiance following that she and her husband, Jovi Dufren, are still in love.

She did so while going glam with her hair and makeup, and her overall style was flawless.

The culturally different partners were both smiling in the selfie taken against a pitch-black background.

Jovi was sporting a plain white tee and poofy slicked-back hair, while Yara opted for a hot pink U-neck ensemble with her blonde hair cascading down the sides of her face and flowing into soft curls.

While there appeared to be a filter over the couple’s photo that made both of their appearances look smooth, Yara did go all out with her makeup. The 27-year-old Ukrainian went for a defined eyebrow, smokey eyes, and noticeable lashes, along with a glossy pink lip.

Yara gave a warm caption toward her husband over the photo she shared with her 669,000 followers on Instagram. She said, “My love @jovid11 [red heart emoji].”

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren shared a selfie moment. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren love to capture moments with their daughter Mylah

It seems like Jovi and Yara’s picture-perfect selfie moment doesn’t come along often, as the pair have a two-year-old daughter, Mylah, who is almost always by their side.

Jovi and Yara found out they were pregnant with Mylah only weeks after Yara’s arrival in America in January 2020. Their new life as parents was the focus of Season 6 of Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance viewers also got a lot of screen time with the family of three when they came back for Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Outside of their family time on TV, Jovi and Yara love to share moments with Mylah on their Instagram pages.

Both proud parents often post videos and pictures with Mylah, showing off the sassy toddler’s big personality.

Recently, Yara was captured dancing with Mylah, whose “partying” style she compared to Jovi’s. The video had a surprise ending with Mylah having a meltdown and Yara comparing it to her trying to tell Jovi it’s time to go home.

Jovi defended Yara against Big Ed Brown at the Happily Ever After? Tell All

Not only are Jovi and Yara a solid team as parents to Mylah but they are also a unit when it comes to sticking up for each other.

During the Tell All for Season 7 of Happily Ever After?, Big Ed Brown came for Jovi and Yara and was hurling insults at them. Big Ed also had some nasty remarks for Yara when she tried to stand up for Ed’s fiancee, Liz Woods.

Jovi defended Yara by confronting Ed about the way he was speaking to his wife and the other women on stage and asked him to apologize, which Ed did not oblige. Jovi told Ed that if they were in a different setting and he acted like that, he would have gotten beat up.

Yara also came to Jovi’s aide when Ed was calling him a “p***y” at the Tell All, saying that Ed’s opinion didn’t matter because of the way he was acting.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.