Yara Zaya shares her excitement about being recognized in Paris, says it’s ‘so cool’

Yara Zaya got an ego boost after she was recently recognized at an airport in Paris.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star took to social media to briefly dish about the encounter while awaiting her next flight.

Yara, her husband Jovi Dufren, and their daughter Mylah are on another adventure, but for now, she’s keeping the destination a secret.

What 90 Day Fiance fans do know is that they are in for a very long flight, and Paris was just a stop on their way to their final destination.

However, during a coffee break, Yara shared that a fan of the popular TLC show recognized her and Jovi.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We was buying coffee and the seller recognize us over here…” said Yara in the video. “It’s so cool to me when somebody from Paris with an accent tells you, ‘I love your show.’ It’s so cool.”

The 27-year-old also told her followers that if they ever spot her in person, they shouldn’t be shy.

“I absolutely love every single attention,” admitted Yara, who added, “Thank you guys for watching the show.”

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are on another adventure

Yara, Mylah, and Jovi are racking up those travel miles as they have visited at least two countries in 2023.

In January, the trio enjoyed the beautiful beaches and rich cuisine when they stopped in Punta Cana, The Dominican Republic. Later that month, they were in Cancun, Mexico, for another tropical vacation.

Yara has crossed 39 countries off her list so far, and Jovi has surpassed his wife, having visited 59 countries.

Meanwhile, little Mylah is following in the footsteps of her adventure-loving parents as the 2-year-old is quickly becoming a world traveler as well.

As for where the Dufrens are headed now, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to find that out, but Jovi shared some clues on his Instagram Story earlier.

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren teases new destination

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted a poll online and asked his 394,000 Instagram followers to guess their next location.

“Where are we going?? take a guessssss,” he wrote in the post.

The options were Europe, Asia, Australia, or South America. So far, most of Jovi’s followers seem to think that the trio is headed to Australia, while many others voted for Europe.

Jovi Dufren shares an online poll. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Meanwhile, Yara revealed in her video from the airport in Paris that they have to take one more plane, and then it will be three more hours before they arrive in the mystery country.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.