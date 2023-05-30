Yara Zaya is having the best day but one critic says she’s weird and ‘seeks attention’

Yara Zaya is trying to live her best life, but the critics just won’t let her be. It’s okay though, because the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has no problem clapping back.

Yara did just that when one commenter, with a lot of time on her hands, wrote that she was weird and seeking attention.

Why, you ask? Well, because Zaya shared a series of snaps from her trip to New York, and that rubbed the critic the wrong way for some reason.

The post in question showed Yara and her friends at different places in Manhattan having a grand time and, of course, snapping photos for the gram.

Yara rocked a chic pink outfit with white sneakers as she explored the city. The first photo showed Yara outside a cafe chowing down on cookies, and she captioned the post, “The best day ever❤️#newyork.”

Yara Zaya claps back after being accused of seeking attention

The TLC personality was having the time of her life, but one person tried to ruin that. After sharing the snaps on her Instagram page, Yara’s comment section quickly started to fill up.

Some people were very complimentary of the Boujee by Yara founder, but as usual, there were some trolls in the mix as well.

One comment that caught our attention, and Yara’s as well, stated, “Weirdest cast member IMO. Seeks attention and gets mad when she doesn’t get it.”

However, Yara had a fitting question for the Instagram user.

“so what are you doing here?” she retorted.

90 Day Fiance stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren share a kiss in NYC

While Yara didn’t include any photos of her husband, Jovi Dufren, in her latest round of snaps, he’s right there with her enjoying NYC–although it seems they’ve left baby Mylah behind.

The traveling trio has been to a few different countries over the past several months, but their latest adventures have been local. Back in April, they spent time in Atlanta, Georgia, before returning home to New Orleans.

However, it seems this is a couple’s trip because we haven’t seen any photos of Mylah.

A few days ago, Yara posted a video at her mother-in-law’s house, so Mylah is likely spending some quality time with her grandma while her parents are in New York.

Jovi is having a great time as well, as he posted a photo of a romantic kiss with Yara. He posted the black and white image on Instagram as they locked lips, and he also shared another selfie of the two of them.

“Testing out our new camera 📸📸. #happilyeverafter,” Jovi captioned the post.

