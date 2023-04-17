Yara Zaya insists that she’s a ‘cool mom’ but Jovi Dufren disagrees

Yara Zaya thinks she’s a cool mom to daughter Mylah, and while the toddler might agree, Jovi Dufren does not.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted a recent video during a day out with Jovi and Mylah as they continue their travels.

This time, the trio found themselves in Dallas, and while the mother-daughter duo wanted to have fun, Jovi just wanted to go back to the hotel.

He didn’t find his wife’s antics funny or cool in the least. Actually, he felt that she was annoying.

The snap that was first shared on Yara’s Instagram Story shows Mylah holding a colorful balloon in her hand while being carried by her mom as they walked the streets of Dallas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yara bought the balloon for Mylah, who seems to have adopted her mom’s love of shopping, and now it’s double trouble for Jovi.

“You’re so annoying. I just wanna go to the hotel, let’s go to the hotel,” said Jovi to his wife, adding, “Mylah, you just gonna buy everything all day long?”

Yara Zaya says she’s not a regular mom she’s a ‘cool mom’

Jovi was the one behind the camera capturing the antics of his wife and daughter, as they returned to the hotel. But Yara wasn’t paying much attention to his grumpy mood.

“I’m not a regular mom I’m a fun mom,” said Yara in the clip, as she then talked to Mylah, telling her that she’s a princess who can get anything she wants.

“You can’t get the star if you want,” said the Ukrainian native to her daughter, who was busy playing with her $11 balloon–another point of contention for Jovi.

“Why y’all wasted 11 dollars on a balloon,” said Jovi.

Yara responded, “Because it’s cool and because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

“You’re not a cool mom, you’re an annoying mom,” retorted Jovi.

90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are enjoying Dallas

Dallas is the latest stop for the traveling-loving couple who’ve been to quite a few countries in the past few months including Mexico, Turkey, and the Dominican Republic.

Now that they’re back in the US, they’re exploring several cities, and now they’re having fun in Dallas. However, Jovi already has his mind on their next destination.

He posted a cute family snap taken in Downtown Dallas, and he shared in the caption that they’ll be exploring another country in the coming weeks. However, they haven’t yet decided on a country so Jovi asked his 396,000 Instagram followers for suggestions.

“Helllooo Dallas,” he wrote in the caption. “Going to be traveling the next few weeks. Where should we go next?? #90dayfiance #happilyeverafter #dallas #texas #travel.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.