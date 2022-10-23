90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya in knitted romper has fun with baby Mylah

Yara Zaya enjoys a day out in a skimpy romper. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya had a fun day out with her daughter Mylah, and they were both stylishly dressed for the occasion.

The 90 Day: Fiance Happily Ever After? star posted photos on social media of herself and Mylah– who looked adorable in her dress decorated with bows as she enjoyed her time at the park.

Yara also had a fun time out and looked comfortable in a beige-colored knit romper that showed off her legs.

In one photo, Yara held Mylah in her arms as they both sported matching smiles while playing outside.

Yara had her hair in a messy updo and sported dark shades, while Mylah rocked a pair of white sunglasses with flower frames.

The mother-daughter duo also enjoyed a cute picnic, as one image showed Mylah sitting on a blanket with a healthy spread of fruits and her trusty teddy bear beside her.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star spent quality time with her two-year-old daughter, and she posted videos and images on Instagram from their time together.

In one clip, Mylah took a nasty fall after happily zipping down the playground slide, but her mom quickly came to her rescue.

Meanwhile, Yara had a near wardrobe malfunction as she held Mylah in her arm, and the toddler grabbed onto her romper, which was buttoned at the top. However, the pair were having too much fun to pay any attention to the unbuttoned outfit.

“Fun time with MYLAH ❤️❤️,” Yara captioned her post.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren enjoy Europe

We’ll be seeing a lot more of Yara and baby Mylah when the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs tonight, and Jovi Dufren will be in the mix as well.

He recently shared a photo with his family at the airport before their trip to Prague while teasing the upcoming episode. The couple was comfortably dressed in matching sweatsuits, with Jovi in a beige-colored outfit while Yara donned a similar set in pink.

We didn’t get a glimpse of Mylah in the photo, only her stroller, where the toddler was likely inside sleeping at the time.

Jovi captioned his post, “A little Behind the scenes on our trip to Europe. It was so nice to have a good European breakfast for the first time in 2.5 years with a good coffee, and great for Yara to finally be able to see her mom. Tune in tonight to follow our trip to Prague.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.