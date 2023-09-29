Yara Zaya gushes over Rihanna sending her a DM on social media

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is totally fangirling over Rihanna, and with good reason.

That’s because the reality TV star revealed that Rihanna has slid into her DMs.

During an appearance at the 90 Day Fiance 10-year celebration earlier this week, Yara stopped to speak with Entertainment Tonight’s Melicia Johnson.

While she and her husband, Jovi Dufren, showed off their red-carpet looks, Yara shared with Melicia that the R&B superstar replied to one of her messages on social media.

And not just a simple, ‘Hi, how are you?’ DM either — Rihanna complimented Yara on her parenting skills, and it has the 90 Day Fiance star shook.

“I messaged her to tell her congratulations when she was pregnant, OK?” Yara explained. “And she messaged me back and say, ‘You’re such a good mom and I wish I could be good mama like you.'”

Rihanna sent ‘the sweetest message ever’ to 90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya

Yara was so shocked that Rihanna responded to her message and sent a compliment her way that she admitted she started jumping out of excitement and “couldn’t breathe.”

Jovi concurred, telling Melicia of Rihanna’s DM, “It was the sweetest message ever.”

Yara admittedly didn’t respond to Rihanna for two days because she was so overtaken by shock. The Ukrainian native said her “heart dropped to [her] knees,” and once she composed herself, she finally responded with a “Thank you” but couldn’t remember what else was said in their online exchange.

Apparently, Rihanna is a huge fan of the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Yara told Page Six that in 2021, Rihanna messaged her, admitting that she “loved” her storyline and enjoyed watching the show, binge-watching it during her pregnancies.

“She DM’d me and told me that she is a big fan of the show,” Yara told the outlet.

Angela Deem also received a sweet DM from Rihanna

Yara isn’t the only 90 Day Fiance cast member whom Rihanna has reached out to, either. Angela Deem recently shared a sweet message she received from the Umbrella songstress.

When Angela’s granddaughter sang one of Rihanna’s songs, the pop star saw the video on Instagram and wrote to Angela, “Ahhhh her cute lil accent is too much!!! She is precious! Keep going baby girl!!! Thanks for sharing this with me.”

We can’t blame Rihanna for being a fan of the show. With so many new couples and spinoffs, the 90 Day Fiance franchise has become a mecca for reality TV fanatics looking for some lighthearted drama.

Yara and Jovi debuted their international love story during Season 8 of the flagship series and have appeared in several spinoffs. Angela and her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, were introduced to viewers during Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and have also appeared in multiple spinoffs.

Currently, Yara and Angela star in the latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, where they’re working with a team of professionals to sort out their marital issues, and it’s delivered the excitement viewers have been craving.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, October 8, at 8/7c on TLC.