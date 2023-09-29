90 Day Fiance celebrates 10 years on TLC — See who attended and check out the cast’s red carpet looks

90 Day Fiance celebrated its 10th birthday, and many cast members, past and present, were on hand to pay homage to the franchise.

It’s hard to believe, but we’ve been following couples’ international love stories for a decade on 90 Day Fiance.

The series has become a reality TV guilty pleasure for millions of viewers and has catapulted many of the cast members into reality TV fame.

Earlier this week, 90 Day Fiance threw a premiere party ahead of Season 10 of the flagship series, which debuts next month on TLC.

Many of the cast members from various seasons and spinoffs flew out to NYC to celebrate 10 years of the reality TV sensation and showed off their fashion sense while in the Big Apple.

Unsurprisingly, Yara Zaya, who debuted on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her husband, Jovi Dufren, was dressed to kill for the event.

90 Day Fiance cast members get gussied up to kick off the franchise’s 10th season

Yara sported a gorgeous form-fitting gown and strappy heels and uploaded some photos of her elegant look to Instagram. Yara also snapped some pics with her fellow castmates, including Kenny Niedermeier, Veronica Rodriguez, and Kobe Blaise and his wife Emily Bieberly, who all looked fabulous in their own right.

Another 90 Day Fiance star who is no stranger to getting gussied up is Jasmine Pineda. The Panamanian beauty rocked a navy blue velvet gown with matching opera gloves for her red carpet look and uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram.

In the caption, Jasmine wrote, “90 day fiancé is celebrating its 10th year anniversary. I’m absolutely honored to be part of this massive celebration.”

Controversial cast member Big Ed Brown was also in attendance alongside his wife, Liz Woods. It just so happened that Kobe was celebrating his birthday during the event, and he posed for some photos looking dapper while clad in some traditional Cameroonian garb.

Big Ed, Kobe, Emily, and Liz pose for a group pic. Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

Kobe Blaise celebrated his birthday with his 90 Day Fiance castmates

Kobe’s wife, Emily, shared some photos on Instagram, too, and in the caption of her post, she paid tribute to her husband on his special day.

“Happy to be celebrating 10 years of 90 day fiancé with the love of my life and birthday boy,” Emily wrote.

Kobe uploaded some photos as well, geotagged at The Standard Hotel in New York City. Kobe enjoyed the festivities and camaraderie and extended his birthday celebrations while in NYC.

“Phase two of the birthday party is going on well.🎊🎂🎉🎈🍾,” Kobe captioned another Instagram post as he posed for photographers on the red carpet.

Season 9 couple Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween were also on hand, looking fashionable as always, and posed for some group photos with their castmates.

Chantel and Winter Everett were also in attendance, as well as Veronica’s ex and longtime BFF Tim Malcolm, Jasmine’s fiance, Gino Palazzolo, Debbie Aguero, and Tyray Mollett.

Bilal and Shaeeda shared matching posts on Instagram with a touching caption, which read, “@90dayfiance Celebrating 10 Years of Love and Adventure on @tlc ✨ A whole decade of heartwarming, heart-wrenching, and unforgettable moments that have kept fans hooked from the very start! 📺 ❤️”

“We’re beyond grateful to have been a part of this incredible franchise, surrounded by amazing people who have become lifelong friends along this journey. 🌟💕 From the unforgettable first meetings at airports to the rollercoaster rides of international love, it’s been a wild ride! 🌎🎢”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance kicks off next month on TLC

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance debuts next month on Sunday, October 8.

Six new couples will join one returning couple, Jasmine and Gino, for another wild ride of a season chronicling Americans who found love overseas.

And while we can’t wait to meet the new couples, Jasmine and Gino’s storyline never disappoints.

In the dramatic trailer for the new season, Jasmine is seen crying in a parking lot, telling Gino that she wants to go back home to Panama after accusing Gino of being unfaithful. Season 10 promises a wild ride, and we’re here for all the drama.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, October 8, at 8/7c on TLC.