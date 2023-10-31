Yara Zaya admits she loves ‘rich men’ and ‘foreigners’ in unrecognizable throwback video

Yara Zaya’s introduction to 90 Day Fiance during Season 8 of the flagship series wasn’t her first stint on TV.

Yara appeared on a Ukrainian TV program, but back then she looked much different than she does today.

The then-19-year-old also made a few eye-raising confessions in the throwback clip that was recently shared online.

At one point in the video, Yara admitted that she loves “rich men” and added that she prefers “foreigners.”

The resurfaced clip will no doubt be used as proof by critics who have called her a gold digger.

Yara’s husband, Jovi Dufren earns a nice living as an ROV supervisor in the oil and gas industry, and people assume that Yara has been spending his money on her pricey designer duds.

However, the 28-year-old has capitalized off her reality TV fame and is making money from her growing fashion and beauty empire.

She has her eponymous online boutique and also makes money from cameo and other online ventures as a social media influencer.

Yara Zaya made quite an impression on viewers when she appeared on a TV program in her home country of Ukraine several years ago.

Yara was on the show because she wanted to switch up her style–extra tanned skin, white blonde, waist-length extensions, flashy clothes, and high heels.

During the introduction, Yara whose real name is Yaroslava, noted that she was 19 years old.

“I’m a big party girl,” she confessed in the clip, which was posted by @90daytweets. “I love nightclubs very much. I also love rich men, foreigners preferably.”

Meanwhile, Yara’s physical appearance in the video is a startling difference from how she looks today.

She had a different nose at the time and hadn’t yet undergone breast augmentation surgery.

90 Day Fiance viewers have mixed responses to Yara Zaya’s video

After the clip was posted on Instagram, people voiced their opinions, and they had mixed reactions to her “rich men” comment.

“Social climber-gold@digger,” wrote one commenter.

“Wow, sounds like she had an agenda 😂,” added someone else.

However, not everyone felt that way.

“Oh who cares what she said at 19,” reasoned a 90 Day Fiance fan. “Love who she is today. Honest, funny and a great mom. Yet Jovi is still his 19 year old self.”

“SHE WAS 19! It’s not right to judge her on something she said when she still was a teen!” reiterated someone else.

Another person said, “Love her❤️❤️❤️ What happend in the past, its in the past!!!! You go Yara❤️❤️.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.