90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya claps back at critics who say she’s a gold digger

Yara Zaya wants her critics to know that she’s not with her husband, 90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren, for his money.

Season 8 alum Yara, a Ukraine native, met her American husband, Jovi, through a travel dating app. The couple wed in February 2020 and welcomed their first child, their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, in September of the same year.

Since their time on the show, 90 Day Fiance viewers have learned that Jovi works as an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) pilot.

According to salary.com, an ROV pilot earns an average of $89,641 but can range anywhere from $75,210 to $107,385.

Yara’s critics have accused her of being a gold digger and only being married to Jovi for his money. However, she recently cleared the air in her Instagram Stories during a Q&A with her followers.

One question submitted by a fan asked Yara whether she gets tired of being accused of being with Jovi for his money and asked her to set the record straight.

Yara answered the question in a video recording. She began to explain, “Honestly, I was sick of it. I think I am still. I’m not gonna lie, because especially when you like work so hard, and somebody is like, ‘You’re just a gold digger. You’re just living off Jovi’s money,’ you know?”

“I don’t know why people think that Jovi is a sugar daddy like Jovi’s so rich. But he does have a good job, and I’m not gonna lie, you know?” Yara added.

Yara said that she and Jovi do travel quite a bit and enjoy the finer things in life, but noted that she also works, so they afford their lifestyle with two incomes. She added that she believes people choose to see her as a “lazy gold digger” who does nothing but spend Jovi’s money.

“So, you know what? If that’s how you want to see me, you can see me like that,” Yara added. She also pointed out that her mother-in-law, whom she affectionately calls Miss Gwen, told her not to worry about what others think about her because Jovi and his family know who she really is, and they love her.

Yara shops European apartments on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

One of Yara and Jovi’s most recent travel excursions was a trip to Prague, Czech Republic. While in Europe, Yara revealed that she wants to buy an apartment there so she can visit more often and stay for extended periods of time while Jovi is away at work.

Yara explained to her fans that living part-time in Europe would make sense, as Jovi’s job allows him to work from virtually anywhere in the world, and she’d be able to spend more time with her family and friends overseas.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.