Would Madison Prewett and Luke Parker be a good match? Bachelor fans think so

All it took was one little birthday message, and now, Bachelor Nation is debating whether Madison Prewett and Luke Parker would make a good match.

Madison, who rose to fame as one of the women hoping to win over Peter Weber on the latest season of The Bachelor, celebrated her birthday on Wednesday.

Naturally, the birthday wishes poured in, both from fans and members of Bachelor Nation.

While most of the birthday messages went unnoticed, it was when Luke chimed in with “Happy birthday girl” that many Bachelor fans started wondering if maybe these two should give love a chance.

After all, they seem to have a lot in common.

Madison struggled with Peter hooking up with other women

On the latest season of The Bachelor, it was Madison who cited religious reasons for why she wasn’t going to be hopping into bed with Peter Weber.

It was a big deal on a season where the women couldn’t seem to wait to kiss him and Peter, who infamously had sex with Hannah Brown four times in a windmill during her time on The Bachelorette, was happy to oblige.

Madison’s innocence caused even more drama as the girls went home one by one (and sometimes more than one a time) after she confronted Peter and told him that she would have a big problem if he were to have sex with the other girls on the show.

Well, he did, and it did cause drama for them both.

In fact, Madison ended up leaving Australia early, and Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss instead.

Of course, we all know that didn’t end well and, Peter tried to work things out with Madison. Now, they are both single and moving on.

Is Luke Parker the one?

Luke Parker competed alongside Peter Weber for Hannah B’s heart on Season 15 of The Bachelorette and was sent home in week 9.

Like Madison, he also is a Christian and holds his values close. That’s likely why so many Bachelor fans are arguing that he and Madison should give each other a shot.

Under Luke’s comment on Madison’s birthday post, several fans begged him to slide into her DMS and talked about what a great couple they would make.

Others argued that just because they are both religious doesn’t mean they are compatible. But shouldn’t they at least give it a shot and find out?

Previous rumors have shipped Madison Prewett with Connor Saeli so it looks like she has plenty of options when it comes to Bachelor men.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus and is expected to return next year.