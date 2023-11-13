Worth Green cause of death — How did Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green’s brother die?

The Southern Charm cast has had a rough year.

During the filming of Season 9, Olivia Flowers’ brother, Conner, passed away. That played out on screen, and the Southern Charm star recently revealed his cause of death.

In the most recent episode of Southern Charm, Taylor Ann Green and her family spent time at their mountain home. Her brother, Worth, was shown onscreen with his sisters and parents.

After filming wrapped, tragedy struck the Charmers again. This time, it was Taylor who suffered the loss of her brother.

Worth was the only boy in the family, and Taylor’s sister, Catie, was fighting cancer. It was a lot for the Green family to deal with all at once.

While Worth’s passing happened after Southern Charm finished filming for Season 9, it will likely be discussed during the reunion.

How did Worth Green die?

There aren’t many details surrounding Richard Worthington Green’s (Worth) passing on June 8, 2023.

Taylor Ann Green announced his passing on social media but didn’t allude to the reason behind it. There has been speculation about what happened, but the family has not confirmed anything.

In part, the Southern Charm star wrote, “Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind. June 8th, 2023 The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh.”

She went on to talk about his love for his family, his girlfriend, and Jesus Christ.

Taylor Ann Green has a tough time on Southern Charm

It’s been a tough year for Taylor Ann Green on Southern Charm. She came off the Season 8 reunion very upset at Shep Rose for their relationship ending.

Season 9 opened up similarly, and through it all, Taylor got mixed up with Austen Kroll, which only complicated things further.

And in the most recent episode, Olivia Flowers and Taylor had words over the Austen situation. They ended up with the boys at Shep Rose’s family home, where things took a turn.

Taylor egged Shep on, which caused him to lash out at her, revealing he thinks cheating on her was sometimes “fun.”

She has moved on with someone new, but wounds will be reopened when the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion films. It was teased during BravoCon, and with Southern Hospitality Season 2 starting next month, the reunion should be shot in the coming days.

Worth’s passing will likely be discussed at the reunion, as it will also be likely that the passing of Olivia Flowers’ brother, Conner, will also be discussed.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.