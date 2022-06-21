Woody Randall compares son Reign Randall to costar Bennet Kirschner 

Woody Randall shares a cozy photo of son Reign Randall. Pic credit: Lifetime

Woody and Amani Randall welcomed their son Reign Randall after Amani gave birth in early June.

Since Reign’s arrival, the beloved MAFS couple has been sharing many photos of their adorable baby.

Recently, Woody shared a photo of Reign and drew a comparison between his son and his Married at First Sight Season 11 costar Bennet Kirschner.

Woody Randall asks ‘Who wore it better?’ between Reign Randall and Bennett Kirschner

Woody Randall took to his Instagram stories to make a humorous connection between Reign Randall and Bennett Kirschner.

In his post, Woody shared a screenshot of Bennett from a memorable moment on Married at First Sight Season11.

In the photo, Bennet covers his body in the mustard-colored shirt he liked to sleep in.

Woody then placed a photo of Reign in an oversized onesie as the new father teased, “Who wrote it better?” with a laughing emoji.

Woody’s post was all in good fun as he and Bennett built a bond after appearing on the same New Orleans season of Married at First Sight.

Pic credit: @mrabove/Instagram

Woody Randall celebrates first-ever Father’s Day

With Reign Randall being born in early June, Woody was able to celebrate his first Father’s Day this year.

To commemorate the special day, Woody shared a photo of him and Reign fast asleep, and the father-son duo completely resemble each other.

Audio placed over the video stated, “All my life, I wondered what will my baby look like.”

Woody captioned the post, “Happy Father’s Day Folks. First Father’s Day.”

MAFS Stars and fans reacted to Woody’s adorable post to compliment Woody and wish him a happy Father’s Day.

Woody’s wife and Reign’s mother, Amani, commented, “My boys,” with two adoring emojis.

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Briana Myles wrote, “Happy Father’s Day!!!”

Married at First Sight Season 10 star Jessica Studer, who previously celebrated her first Mother’s Day this year, commented, “Happy Father’s day @mrabove fatherhood suits you well.”

Woody appreciated the comment, writing, “thanks fam.”

Amani and Woody’s friend and MAFS star Shawniece Jackson commented with heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Finally, Woody’s NOLA costar Olivia Cornu commented, “Too true!! Y’all are twins for now!! Can’t wait to watch Reign grow up!”

Pic credit: @mrabove/Instagram

It’s clear Reign has many people who love him within the MAFS franchise. Happy Father’s Day, Woody!

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.