Winter Everett tells her butterfly babes ‘don’t give up’ as she gets ready to hit the court

Winter Everett recently hit the court for a game of tennis and made herself proud with her growing skills.

The Family Chantel star shared snaps while on the court and wrote a message to her followers about not giving up.

These days Winter is more active than she’s ever been after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery and losing over 100 pounds.

With the extra weight off, she can do a lot of activities she once found difficult, and she’s added tennis to her list after trying and failing at it some time ago.

Winter made sure to leave some positive words with her butterfly babes (the name she calls her supporters) as she learned a great lesson from playing tennis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The images shared on her Instagram page showed Winter clad in sneakers, black leggings, and a workout top. She also had a pink tennis racket and matching tennis balls, along with a bottle of water posted up beside her.

Winter Everett shares lessons from playing tennis

Winter likes to keep things positive on social media, and her latest post did not disappoint as she shared a personal story after playing a tennis game.

“When I first started playing, I was absolutely terrible. I couldn’t hit the ball to save my life,” confessed the TLC personality.

However, instead of giving up, she decided to keep practicing, and now that dedication has paid off.

Not only is she much better at playing the game, but it’s also become something that she enjoys doing. Plus, there’s the added benefit of working off those extra pounds and staying fit and healthy.

While Winter is very proud of her progress, she learned a major lesson and wanted to share that with her supporters in hopes of encouraging them to stay the course.

“The lesson here is that it’s never too late to learn something new, and even if you’re not good at it at first, don’t give up!” reasoned Winter. “Keep practicing, keep trying, and eventually, you’ll get better.”

“So, my beautiful butterflies, keep spreading your wings and never give up on your dreams! I believe in you all. 🦋💕,” she added.

Winter Everett Instagram post. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Winter Everett loves to keep things positive

Those are not the only uplifting words that Winter has shared with her butterfly babes this week.

A few days ago she also left more positive words on Instagram while rocking workout gear and showcasing her impressive weight loss.

Winter had her hand on her hips as she played the song Survivor by Destiny’s Child.

“Hey butterfly babes, let’s unleash our true selves and show the world our strength! 💪 Being a strong woman means owning our flaws and embracing our journey,” she wrote in the post.

Winter Everett Instagram post. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter also encouraged her 276,000 Instagram followers to unleash their inner strength and inspire others to be unapologetically themselves.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.