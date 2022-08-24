Winter Everett shares sneak peek of new beau

Winter Everett shares a loving sneak peek of her new beau. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

The Family Chantel star, Winter Everett is giving the people what they want and finally showing a little snippet of her new beau.

During this season of The Family Chantel, fans got a glimpse into Winter’s weight loss journey and her journey to finding love.

The Family Chantel captured Winter in her dating prime looking for love.

Winter went on many different dates with different men – some of them went well, whereas others did not give off the chemistry that Winter was looking for in a partner.

Winter recently posted a sweet video of herself and a mystery man prepping some fruit; however, Winter made sure to only show certain parts of her mystery man.

Throughout the video, fans could see the man’s hands cutting the watermelon, and then the pineapple, but towards the end, when Winter put a piece of pineapple in her mouth, the mystery man leaned in for a bite and snagged a loving kiss.

Winter posted the video with the song Bubbly by Colbie Caillat playing in the background.

Winter ever so slyly captioned her video by simply saying, “it’s watermelon time!!!!”



The Family Chantel Fans try to put the pieces together to guess the mystery man

Despite Winter showing just a snippet of the mystery man’s body, fans headed straight to the comment section to try and guess who the man is.

Many fans believed that the mystery man was the man that Winter went go-karting with, and to the trampoline park, whereas others are just elated to see Winter happy with someone, regardless of who they are.

One fan of The Family Chantel jumped into the comment section of Winter’s video and simply asked who the man was.

The fan said, “Is that the guy from the date with the go carts??”



Another fan commented on Winter’s video, sharing how pleased they were to see Winter finally happy.

The fan said, “Im.so nosey trying to see who her new beau is …Winter u look great ..im.so happy for u.”



An additional fan simply commented on Winter’s video to compliment her self-growth and how far she has come in her journey.

The fan said, “Winter you always was beautiful. But now you glow with happiness and self love. You go girl eres hermoss.”



Winter is embracing the woman she has become

In prior seasons of The Family Chantel, fans witnessed Winter struggle with body image issues and problems in her previous relationship.

However, in this new era of Winter’s life, she is starting to embrace the woman that she is becoming and is unapologetic about it.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.