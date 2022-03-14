Winter Everett shares results of her eyebrow microblading with The Family Chantel fans

Winter Everett had microblading done to her eyebrows and shared the results with The Family Chantel fans. Pic credit: TLC

On social media, Winter Everett has been very open with 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel fans about her body and attitude transformation. The latest significant change was her microbladed eyebrows.

Winter made a video of the process of getting her eyebrows microbladed as well as the results.

The difference in her eyebrows was noticeable, and she appeared to have fun with the entire procedure.

Winter Everett reveals before and after microblading look with 90 Day Fiance fans

Winter posted a short video on TikTok that followed her arrival to the microblading clinic, part of the procedure as she sat in the office chair, and finally, the end result.

She looked happy throughout the process as a Nicki Minaj song played in the background of the video.

Before she went in, Winter’s eyebrows were visible but not very defined.

During the process, heavy and dark pigmentation was put over her eyebrows after the technician planned where the brows would be placed. Winter showed off the final result once she got into her car in the parking lot.

Other 90 Day Fiance stars have had microblading done

Winter is not the only 90 Day Fiance cast member to share their microblading procedures, as others have opted to post their experience on social media too.

The Silva twins, Darcey and Stacey, have all the same work done to their bodies, so it came as no shock when they both had microblading done. Darcey was the one to post about the clinic they were at and reveal the before and after.

Darcey and Stacey got lip blushing procedures at the same time, which is also considered cosmetic tattooing.

The other cast member to notably detail their microblading procedure was David Toborowsky.

Ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl where Snoop Dogg performed, David teamed up with his microblading clinic to make a video shouting out Snoop Dogg.

The video featured David in the clinic’s chair as his technician went from being in scrubs to a tracksuit. She and David then lip-synced some lyrics to one of Snopp Dogg’s songs. Their post ended up being reshared by Snoop Dogg himself.

The results of his microblading could not be seen in that video, but a picture posted by his wife Annie Suwan a few days later showed how the procedure looked on David.

