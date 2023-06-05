Winter Everett had the best response when critic said she should be ‘a lot thinner’

Winter Everett had the perfect response when one commenter tried to body shame her on social media.

The Family Chantel star has taken a page from Michelle Obama’s book and when the trolls go low, she often takes the high road.

That’s exactly what Winter did when one brazen critic felt the need to chastise her for not losing more weight than she already has.

The audacity is that she posted the comment under a video of Winter working extra hard during a gym workout.

Furthermore, she has many workout videos on her page as proof that she’s been putting in the hard work to drop the extra pounds.

Her transformation so far is admirable as she’s lost over 100 pounds since undergoing gastric sleeve surgery over a year ago, but apparently, that’s not good enough for one impudent commenter.

90 Day Fiance star Winter Everett keeps her cool while responding to a troll

Winter Everett is a lot classier than I am, and good for her, because I would have taken the low road with this one.

Imagine posting a workout video on your Instagram page, only to read in your comments, “You look really great but I thought by now you would be a lot thinner.”

Well, that’s what Winter saw when she scrolled, but she kept her cool after reading the insult.

“@msnettebabe oh, thanks! I have 30 more pounds before I reach my next call. 😊,” responded Winter.

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

The rude comment might not have phased the TLC personality, but it didn’t sit well with her followers and they instantly clapped back and defended Winter.

Winter Everett gets support from her followers after body shaming comment

Winter got a lot of support from her butterfly babes after they saw the nasty comment.

“Who asked you Karen?” said one commenter in response to the troll.

“I’m sorry you think it’s okay to speak to someone like this… Did you actually say, to another WOMAN, that ‘YOU thought she would be A LOT thinner by now’?!?!?🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 I find it deplorable” wrote someone else.

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

“This woman’s comment really upset me. I can’t believe that someone who doesn’t even know you, can make such a RUDE comment,” wrote one commenter. “You’re doing great!!! Don’t listen to the rude comments girl❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Another Instagram user sent some positive words and told Winter, “Girl you look good!! Congratulations on the weight loss! I know it’s definitely not an easy thing to do! Keep up the good fight!!🙌.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.