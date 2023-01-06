Will there be a Season 25 of Little People, Big World? Here’s what we know

Will Little People, Big World return for another season? Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World is one of the longest-running reality TV shows, and the Roloff family has been sharing their lives with viewers since 2006. With Season 24 in the books, viewers are curious: will there be a Season 25?

Throughout their 24 seasons on TLC’s airwaves, the Roloffs have gone through plenty of ups and downs, from Matt and Amy raising their four kids, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob, to their divorce in 2006, and everything in between.

TLC hasn’t made any mention of the future of LPBW. The past two seasons have premiered within six months of each other, with Season 23 debuting in May 2022 and Season 24 airing in November 2022, wrapping its finale episode up this week.

Typically, TLC announces LPBW’s season premieres shortly before they air, so whether or not viewers are in for another season of Roloff family drama remains to be seen.

Some of the cast, however, has teased that their time on the show is nearing the end.

Last month, Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, hinted in her Instagram Stories that she and her family may not be filming for much longer.

Is Season 25 of Little People, Big World in the works?

When asked by one of her IG followers how much longer she and Zach planned to be on television, the TLC star responded, “I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!”

Tori also seemingly complained about LPBW’s storyline in recent seasons. In a November 2022 IG Story slide, Tori shared a still shot from Season 24, depicting Zach and Lilah enjoying each other’s company near a campfire.

“This is the content I’m here for and what LPBW should be about,” Tori captioned the pic, implying that she’s had enough of her family’s drama taking center stage.

Ahead of Season 24, in July 2022, Amy revealed she was filming for the show, although at the time she only “assumed” there was another season in the works.

Before Tuesday’s finale episode, Amy shared a photo of herself and her husband, Chris Marek, in her IG Stories.

“[Well], Tonight is the last episode for this season,” Amy captioned the photo. “We can hardly believe it. If you haven’t seen it yet, give it a watch. See you here in 2023. Truly, Thanks from us for watching.”

Season 24 of LPBW recently wrapped with the Tuesday, January 3 episode, You Have Got To Be High.

LPBW’s storyline has changed over the years

Most recently, viewers watched the tensions unfold between Matt and the rest of the family when he decided to list the farmhouse for sale, then as a short-term rental, when he couldn’t come to a purchase agreement with his sons.

The show’s storyline is a drastic change from the early days of LPBW when the series focused on educating viewers about little people, the challenges they face, and the similarities their family shares with others. Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob have since stepped away from filming for the hit TLC show, choosing privacy over fame.

LPBW even broke the record for “Most Episodes of a Family-Focused Reality Television Show” in 2018 after its 13th season, surpassing such hit reality TV shows as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and 19 Kids and Counting.

So, will the Roloffs continue to share their family drama with viewers, or are LPBW’s days coming to an end? Time will tell, so stay tuned to find out if TLC makes an announcement in the coming months.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.