Will and Kyra admit to whether they knew each other before Love Island USA

Will and Kyra on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

One of the things that hurt Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama‘s chances at winning Love Island USA were rumors that started on social media.

Fans saw that they had liked each other’s Instagram posts and assumed they knew each other before coming to the villa.

Some viewers went so far as to accuse them of plotting their coupling together ahead of time to try to win the money.

When some people online said they lived “15 minutes from each other,” it caused people to decide they believed they knew each other whether it was true or not.

Now, Will and Kyra are tackling these rumors.

Did Will and Kyra know each other before Love Island USA?

Will and Kyra spoke to PopCulture.com about the rumors and their time spent on Love Island USA.

When asked if they knew each other, they revealed the truth.

“We never met each other,” Will said.

The rumors were because of a Kyra Instagram post that Will’s account “Liked.” However, the liked post was done when Will was quarantining before coming on the show. None of the cast had access to their mobile devices to look at Instagram once they went into quarantine.

Will couldn’t have liked the Kyra post, but the person handling his social media account could have. Almost all the Love Island USA cast members had someone at home handling their accounts, mostly to help boost their follower numbers while they achieved reality TV fame.

Will also said he and Kyra talked about these rumors when they left the villa, and both said that they had never met before coming on the show.

Will and Kyra after Love Island USA

Will and Kyra have a better chance of making it in the real world than others if they do live only 15 minutes apart.

They also seem ready to see if this connection will grow in the real world.

“In the most recent days, we’re going to try to travel a little bit and then back to normality to life and probably do a lot of adventure, work out together, and share so many time [sic] together,” Will said.

He also said that this will give them a chance to see if what they have is real.

“Of course, we want to see how is our life outside of Villa, introducing our friends to each other, because that’s really important too, to be back to the normality,” he said.

“A lot of good things coming soon.”

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Re-live the third season right now on Paramount+.