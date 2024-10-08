Will Alexis Bellino appear again on RHOC Season 18?

Alexis Bellino’s return to The Real Housewives of Orange County has been marred by her inability to stop getting involved in the Shannon Beador and John Janssen drama.

As John’s latest conquest, Alexis hasn’t shown many aspects of her life aside from her relationship, which has created this narrative that she only cares about trashing Shannon to peddle the narrative that John is a saint.

Despite all of this season’s ups and downs, Alexis tried to extend an olive branch to Shannon but it was thrown back in her face in epic fashion.

In the final scene of last week’s explosive episode, Katie Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti showed up to help Alexis learn that she wasn’t invited on the cast trip to London.

As the event host, Shannon had the final say in who could attend, and the last person she wanted to derail her break was one of her biggest enemies.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Alexis has brought many details about the night of Shannon’s DUI arrest onto the show, so the returning cast member has played a big part in the torment Shannon has gone through this season.

In recent episodes, Alexis has tried desperately to get the other cast members to talk Shannon into listening to her and being cordial so that they can attend the same events without any awkward encounters.

Alexis vowed to avoid the RHOC cast

However, after Shannon’s text, Alexis seemingly decided against trying with the group at all and threw Katie and Jennifer out of her home.

At the time, Alexis said she could no longer be around the group of women, theoretically meaning that her time on RHOC Season 18 had dramatically ended.

Unfortunately for her haters, she’s far from done with the show and will have at least two more appearances this season.

Bravo shared a midseason trailer last month that showcased the ladies on their London trip, and Alexis video-called Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow to let them know she and John were out looking at rings.

At that point, she and John had only been together for three months, so we’re happy to report that they got engaged six months after that scene was filmed.

The more likely scenario is that Alexis and John wanted to derail Shannon’s happiness from afar because Tamra is the most likely cast member to run her mouth.

Did Alexis try to derail the London trip?

Telling Tamra anything and expecting her to keep it under wraps is a mistake because she’ll bring it up on camera for maximum impact.

Given that Alexis said she couldn’t be part of the group anymore, it certainly seemed that her time on the show was over.

In addition to this scene in which she is on video chat with Tamra and Heather, she will attend Jennifer and Ryan Boyajian’s engagement party.

It’s possible that Alexis quit in the heat of the moment and changed her mind in the aftermath.

We also know that she will appear at the reunion. Given her contributions to the season, she may have more of a presence than the typical friend of the housewives.

Alexis will still be taking up that RHOC screen real estate for the rest of the season, but the jury is out on whether producers will want her back for another season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.