Why is Madison Prewett suddenly famous on TikTok with 78 million views?

Madison Prewett made quite an impression on The Bachelor viewers when she stood up for herself.

She told Peter Weber that she wasn’t interested in dating him and getting engaged to him if he slept with the other women on the show.

Peter still went ahead and slept with the remaining women, causing Madison to self-eliminate right before the final proposal.

She was praised for standing up for herself and she’s been praised for being a great example for women.

So, it isn’t surprising that Madison is getting attention even after The Bachelor came to an end.

Madison Prewett’s TikTok video has more than 78 million views

Madison has been active on TikTok, a social media platform that allows people to make fun and short videos for people to enjoy.

Fans learned from The Bachelor that Madison is into basketball. She recently posted a video that showed her playing basketball.

@bachelornation.scoop shared a clip from the video, adding the caption that the video had over 78 million views.

The caption for her video on TikTok reveals that the video is an ad and it has been played on TikTok before people can get into the app.

People were quick to reach out to a popular Bachelor Nation Instagram account with the information, sharing that people were essentially forced to see the video.

It’s an ad for Under Armour.

Madison Prewett made a name for herself on The Bachelor

Madison doesn’t have 78 million views because she’s famous from The Bachelor. After the show, she went back to her normal life, living with her family and avoiding a public life in the ABC spotlight.

After she removed herself from the show, Madison wanted to give Peter a chance to talk after he ended his engagement to Hannah Brown. Madison wasn’t dating Peter after the finale, even though it was believed that she gave him a second chance.

She has told Chris Harrison on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever that she has no desire to give him a second chance. She laughed it off during an interview with Peter and Hannah Ann, who offered up the same answer.

Peter has moved on with Kelley Flanagan, another woman from The Bachelor. Madison has moved on with NBA star Michael Porter Jr, as the two have been spotted together recently.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday, November 5 at 8/7c on ABC.