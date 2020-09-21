Why did Noah leave Love Island 2020? Here’s what happened

Fans were left wondering why did Noah leave Love Island USA on Sunday night after the new islander mysterious disappeared from The Villa.

Noah Purvis was introduced along with Bennie Bivens and Bennett Sipes to shake things up on the CBS dating show. The three newcomers immediately began making waves, especially Noah, as the islanders headed into the weekend.

He came in guns a blazing with a confident and oh so cocky attitude. Seriously Noah made Carrington Rodriguez look like a shy, quiet young man.

Noah set his sights on Moira Tumas, and a little love connection appeared to be brewing, at least at the end of Friday’s episode. When Love Island USA returned on Sunday, there was something different about The Villa, Noah was MIA.

So what happened to the hunky 24-year-old?

Another side of Noah

Noah’s Instagram bio declares he is an ambassador and trainer for Fitplan, with a YouTube channel. When speaking with Moira, Noah told her that he was a healthcare provider working toward becoming a massage therapist.

However, it has to come to light that Noah also has another career. He is an adult film star named Ethan and has appeared in several gay porn films. Reddit was first to bring up the possibility that Noah did not reveal his adult movie career to producers, and that is why he was no longer on the show.

Several online reports claim Noah’s most recent film was uploaded to specific websites days before Noah entered The Villa.

What CBS said about Noah leaving

Love Island USA narrator Matthew Hoffman slid in a remark during Sunday’s episode that said Noah left The Villa. There was no explanation given, nor did the islanders even discuss Noah’s sudden exit.

CBS has wiped its website clean of anything featuring Noah. All pictures and his bio have been removed.

Since the islanders acted like Noah never existed, producers have likely given the direction that Noah’s name is not to be mentioned. The network cutting ties with Noah has led fans to believe CBS ousted him after finding out about his adult film career.

Fans watched as Noah spilled the tea to Cely Vazquez regarding what viewers saw happen between Johnny Middlebrooks and Mercades Schell in Casa Amor. Noah was bringing the drama, which is what producers love on a good reality TV show.

The latter is another reason it appears CBS cut ties with Noah because of his adult film career. Producers would never release an islander who was bringing such drama without an extremely good reason.

However, until Noah or the network releases a statement, Love Island USA fans will be left wondering. Hopefully, Noah will speak on the topic soon. Well, if he’s allowed and didn’t sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Love Island USA airs Monday-Friday at 9/8c and Saturday at 8/7c on CBS.