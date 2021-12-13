Who was voted off Survivor last week and who’s left on Survivor 41?

The Survivor 41 jury is about to get its moment in the sun during finale night. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

On Survivor last week, the episode began with the final six castaways returning to camp. They had just voted out Liana Wallace on the previous episode, meaning DeShawn Radden and Danny McCray had taken part in destroying their own alliance of four (Shan Smith got voted out the previous week).

This meant that the final six people from the Survivor 41 cast were DeShawn, Danny, Xander Hastings, Ricard Foye, Heather Aldret, and Erika Casupanan.

There were several targets within the tribe, with Ricard, Danny, and DeShawn all having their names mentioned as people who could get targeted at the next Tribal Council. With Xander, he wanted to keep Ricard around as a shield.

Ricard won the Individual Immunity Competition, gaining safety for the week and an automatic spot in the final five. This also meant there would be some scrambling, as Ricard could no longer be a target for elimination.

Who was voted off Survivor last week?

At Tribal Council, the vote ended up split down the middle at 3-3. It’s also worth noting that DeShawn and Danny voted for each other, so they played a hand in creating that tie. Erika, DeShawn, and Heather voted for Danny, while Ricard, Xander, and Danny voted for DeShawn.

With Danny and DeShawn sitting out the re-vote, Erika, Heather, Ricard, and Xander unanimously voted Danny off of Survivor 41.

Who’s left on Survivor 41 ahead of the season finale?

Xander Hastings, Ricard Foye, Heather Aldret, Erika Casupanan, and DeShawn Radden are the final five castaways left on Survivor 41. One of these people is going to leave Fiji as the winner of the million dollars when the season finale is shown on TV.

It’s difficult to predict how things are going to go, and just how the jury is going to decide on the Survivor 41 winner from the final three. As we saw in the video released of Danny arriving at Ponderosa, Shan and Liana were really bitter about getting voted out. Will that bitterness dissipate or re-surface at the final vote? We will all have to tune in together to find out.

As a reminder, the three-house Survivor 41 season finale airs on Wednesday, December 15. It all begins at 8/7c, with a normal progression through another competition and Tribal Council to decide the final four, and then the final Individual Immunity Challenge. Host Jeff Probst already hinted at a fire challenge coming up as well.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.