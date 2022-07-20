Timmy has made quite an impression on Love Island USA fans. Pic credit: Peacock

Who is Timmy Pandolfi on Love Island USA Season 4? That’s the question fans are asking after Timmy became one of the stand-out islanders on the premiere.

Timmy impressed during his introduction and confessionals with his witty one-liners. There’s no question that Timmy’s brutally honest, but he adds a fun flair to his honesty.

The 29-year-old describes himself as a mama’s boy that loves “hips, bums, and toenails.” Timmy also considers kindness, calmness, and inviting personalities traits he looks for in a mate.

Those also happen to be three things about his mother that make Timmy love her so much.

Timmy’s ready to fall in love and build a relationship, despite his having self-sabotaged love in the past. Right now, Timmy has coupled up with Zeta Morrison, but we’ll see how long that lasts.

It is Love Island USA, after all, things are always changing in the villa.

While Timmy comes across as cocky, and he is, there’s so much more to the New York City guy than meets the eye.

The hunky man works as a trainer at Hope Fitness, which helps him keep physically fit. Timmy got his start in the health and fitness world working the front desk at Blink Fitness and at GNC, where he was a salesperson.

Working as a personal trainer isn’t Timmy’s only gig. He’s a jack of all trades.

The East Coast native also works as a realtor and has some rapping skills. Timmy Swerve, as he calls himself, has music on Spotify.

Although he grew up in the Big Apple, Timmy now calls Los Angeles, California, home as he works on building his brand. Timmy’s to an Instagram feed filled with drool-worthy photos and intriguing captions.

Those interested in following Timmy can do so at @timmyswerve13.

Love Island USA fans can’t get enough of funnyman Timmy

Twitter was buzzing with thoughts on Timmy as the Love Island USA Season 4 premiere hit Peacock airwaves.

The consensus was that Timmy was funny, corny, and fine.

Pic credit: @CharleneStar/Twitter and @Angela FCB/Twitter and @Jenna60486430/Twitter and @itsiustshainna/Twitter

Another compared Timmy to singer Bruno Mars.

Timmy looks like a version of Bruno mars in the multiverse skskskksks #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/DVWm0MekKj — 2021-22 Champs💕 (@purplehues1) July 20, 2022

A different user was already shipping Timmy and Zeta, too, even commenting on when he told her she deserves a flower.

Timmy Pandolfi is already making waves on Love Island USA Season 4. The smooth talker comes up with some interesting one-liners, but fans are here for it so far.

What did you think of Timmy?

Love Island USA airs Tuesday-Sunday at 9/8c on Peacock.