Who is the richest RHOSLC star and how did she get her money?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is only in its second season and yet the women have already made their mark as a solid franchise. The glamorous new Housewives are all entrepreneurs carving out their paths to success, but who’s the riches of them all?

The full-time cast members include Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, and newbie Jennie Nguyen, all competing for the top spot on our list but who will reign supreme?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars are not just depending on their Bravo paycheck to increase their wealth, they all have their own businesses as well, but who is the richest of them all?

Interestingly, Mary Cosby and Lisa Barlow both tie for the top spot at $5 million. The difference between the two women, though, is that Mary inherited her millions from her grandmother while Lisa acquired her wealth through savvy business dealings.

As for the other RHOSLC stars and their net worths, there’s a tie for second place thanks to Jen Shah, Jennie Nguyen, and Whitney Rose, who all stand at $3 million. Next in line is Heather Gay with a $1.7 million net worth, and in the last place is Meredith Marks who stands at $1 million.

How did Mary Cosby get her money?

This controversial Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is one of the richest among her cast members thanks to her family. It was Mary’s grandmother who had all the wealth and when she died, it was all passed down to Mary, which explains her $5 million net worth.

Mary took her grandmother’s place as First Lady of the Pentecostal churches which she owned. The Bravo Housewife also inherited restaurants, houses, and other businesses in the vast family empire.

Something else — or rather someone — who was passed down to Mary as well, was her grandmother’s husband Robert Cosby Sr. who Mary married at her grandmother’s request. Mary and Robert have now been married for 20 years and they have one son together.

Together, the couple manages all the businesses that were passed down by Mary’s grandmother and they continue to expand their wealth.

How did Lisa Barlow get her money?

It’s not hard to see why Lisa Barlow ties for first place at the richest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star because, from watching the show, we can see she’s a workaholic. Although born in New York, Lisa has lived in Utah for over 20 years and has made her mark in the icy city.

Lisa and her husband are owners of a very successful marketing company, LUXE. They also have various other businesses as well, including VIDA tequila, which has been featured on the show. This mom-of-two is a go-getter with big dreams and her entrepreneurial mindset has been passed down to her teenage boys, who already have their own businesses as well.

Dubbing herself as “Mormon 2.0,” Lisa is very dedicated to her Mormon religion and is just as dedicated to her faith as she is to make a successful life for her family. There’s no doubt that Lisa will use her new status as a Bravo Housewife to continue building her empire.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.