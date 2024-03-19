Who is the new deckhand on Below Deck? That’s a question on Below Deck fans’ minds after Season 11 had its first firing this week.

Captain Kerry Titheradge gave Bosun Jared Woodin his walking papers after a late-night scuffle with Deckhand Kyle Stillie.

Jared had once again ignored orders from Captain Kerry about drinking on crew night outs, which came after Jared messed up on the job again.

Ben Willoughby was promoted to bosun, a move Below Deck viewers saw coming the second Jared boarded the St. David yacht.

In the next on preview, Below Deck fans were given a glimpse at the new deckhand, hunky Dylan Piérre De Villiers.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We know Dylan captured Sunny Marquis’ attention, but what else is there to know about him?’

Who is the new deckhand on Below Deck?

According to his Bravo bio, Dylan hails from South Africa and has been in the yachting industry for four years.

Dylan’s very into fitness, which is evident by looking at him. The deckhand also likes helping others develop healthy habits.

During his downtime, Dylan enjoys working with his hands, especially when he gets the chance to work on cars. Dylan also travels when he’s not working and shares those adventures on YouTube.

Chef Anthony Iracane became close with Dylan on Below Deck. Dylan even named the chef as his best friend on the show.

Dylan also has a fan in Below Deck Med Season 8 alum Max Salavdor, who used Instagram Stories to share his love for Dylan after news of his Below Deck stint broke.

New deckhand Dylan gets props from Below Deck Med Season 8 star Max. Pic credit: @dilldevill/@maximilien_salvador/Instagram

Dylan Piérre De Villiers opens up about Below Deck Season 11

Taking to Instagram after his Below Deck tease, Dylan gave fans more insight into him and his time on the show.

“Wow…. Where do I start, WE BLOODY MADE IT UNCLES!!! I can’t believe it. It did not feel real. I still does not feel real. A dream that becomes a reality often never does. But it is!!” was the beginning of his lengthy IG post.

Dylan had a carousel of photos from behind the scenes on the show. The deckhand didn’t hold back about what was coming on the season.

“Soooo much bulls***t that I need to comment on🤣 and so so so much drama I can’t wait to watch, judge, critique and laugh at. while I sip on my protein with you guys🥹 We’re all going to cry, laugh as well as probably lose a few brain cells. BUT it will all be worth it😭😂. So… Below deck season 11… damn. I’m freaking here baby!!! And I’m not coming in quietly or softly😂” Dylan wrote.

This coincides with what Dylan shared on his Bravo bio about the season, calling it “Incompetence, ego, and hilarious.”

Below Deck fans should be prepared to hear Dylan call the St. David yacht STD because he said it in his Bravo bio and a video he shared in the above Instagram post.

Get ready, Below Deck viewers, because Deckhand Dylan Piérre De Villiers seems to be coming in hot for the next episode. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Dylan isn’t the only newbie joining Season 11.

Are you ready for Dylan to come in and shake things up?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.