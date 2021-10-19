Who is Romeo on The Bachelorette? What to know about the mathematician and where to find him on Instagram

Romeo Alexander makes his debut on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young is ready to meet 30 eligible bachelors and possibly find her true love on The Bachelorette Season 18.

As Bachelor Nation gets introduced to Michelle’s bevy of suitors, some of these men have the potential to really make their mark and become stars within the Bachelor franchise, just like Michelle, who became a fan-favorite star during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

With so many men to meet, we’re giving all the details about each man and where to follow them on social media as they embark on their love journey with Michelle.

Here’s everything to know about Romeo Alexander.

Who is Romeo Alexander?

Romeo Alexander is a 32-year-old mathematician from New York City, New York.

Romeo is also a Harvard graduate and has had a knack for math all his life.

While Romeo has found career success, he is eager to now find success in his love life. His ideal woman would be someone who can be his museum partner in New York by day and his salsa partner by night.

Along with dreaming of touring museums and salsa dancing with his future wife, Romeo also wants a woman who is adventurous, smart, active, and motivated. According to Romeo, a curious mind is an ultimate turn-on.

Romeo considers himself to be a very passionate man who falls in love hard and fast so it’s likely he’ll quickly become smitten by Michelle Young and her dazzling personality as well as her stunning looks.

Romeo’s goal is to find love and he also has a goal to one day attend Burning Man. Beyond Romeo’s math interests, he also has an interest in clean technology and the Japanese language which he studied in college for 3 years.

Find Romeo Alexander on Instagram

You can follow Romeo at @doctor_romeo on Instagram.

Romeo’s bio states that he is a data scientist for Ramp, a corporation that helps clients accelerate their financial growth.

On Romeo’s page, he posts various artsy photos, boxing photos, as well as striking black and white still photos.

Romeo is into fitness and boasts an impressive set of abs to go along with his impressive mind.

Romeo and Michelle seem to both have a passion for learning and living life to the fullest but time will tell if they also have a passion for one another. What do you think of Romeo Alexander and his potential with Michelle?

