Who is Rodney from The Bachelorette? What to know about the sales rep and where to find him on Instagram

Rodney Mathews makes his debut on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young is ready to meet 30 eligible bachelors and possibly find her true love on The Bachelorette Season 18.

As Bachelor Nation gets introduced to Michelle’s bevy of suitors, some of these men have the potential to really make their mark and become stars within the Bachelor franchise, just like Michelle, who became a fan-favorite star during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

With so many men to meet, we’re giving all the details about each man and where to follow them on social media as they embark on their love journey with Michelle.

Here’s everything to know about Rodney Mathews.

Who is Rodney Mathews?

Rodney Mathews is a 29-year-old sales rep who grew up in the Inland Empire and resides in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Rodney understandably has a fear of opossums and being catfished and, on weekdays, he’s into intermittent fasting. Rodney also prides himself on being a positive guy who chooses to see the glass as half full.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

This was particularly tested when he had to give up his dream of playing in the NFL after a severe injury. Rodney ended up in sales and has found fulfillment in his work.

It seems Michelle checks all the boxes in terms of what Rodney desires in a woman. Rodney expressed wanting to find a woman who is honest, active, and a former student-athlete like himself.

During Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, Michelle proved to be active by often doing pushups and athletic activities, she also played college basketball, and she was one of the most honest and transparent women on Matt’s season so Rodney will likely love all those qualities about her.

Along with wanting to make a deep mental connection with his future wife, Rodney also wants a relationship with lots of laughter. Rodney is confident in what he is looking for and he is eager to find a woman, like Michelle, who is also confident in their vision and what they want in a soulmate.

Find Rodney Mathews on Instagram

You can follow Rodney at @rodneymathews02 on Instagram.

According to his bio, Rodney’s greatest values include faith, family, and football. Rodney is a Fresno State alumni and one of his favorite scriptures appears to be John 3:30.

From his page, it seems Rodney enjoys spending time outdoors and at the beach. Rodney also appears to be a very social guy as he shares plenty of photos from his outings with friends.

Along with sharing photos from his football days, Rodney also shares adorable pics from his childhood.

With Michelle perfectly fitting Rodney’s description of an ideal woman, we’ll have to tune in to see if Michelle and Rodney end up being ideal for one another in person. What do you think of Rodney Mathews and his potential with Michelle?

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.