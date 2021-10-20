Who is Rick on The Bachelorette? What to know about the medical sales rep and where to find him on Instagram

Rick Leach makes his debut on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young is ready to meet 30 eligible bachelors and possibly find her true love on The Bachelorette Season 18.

As Bachelor Nation gets introduced to Michelle’s bevy of suitors, some of these men have the potential to really make their mark and become stars within the Bachelor franchise, just like Michelle, who became a fan-favorite star during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

With so many men to meet, we’re giving all the details about each man and where to follow them on social media as they embark on their love journey with Michelle.

Here’s everything to know about Rick Leach.

Who is Rick Leach?

Rick Leach is a 32-year-old medical sales rep from Los Angeles, California.

Rick seems to be a sweet and sensitive soul and he’s aware that he’s a hopeless romantic. Being such a romantic, he’s been eager to find a wife ever since he was young.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Rick expressed finding romanticism in the small things in life and he likes to express his love daily through thoughtful gestures, like sending his significant other flowers at work for no other reason than that he loves her and is thinking of her.

Since Rick wears his heart on his sleeve, he tends to be very upfront about his feelings and when he falls in love, he makes it loud and clear rather than beating around the bush or playing games.

While Rick doesn’t want to play games when it comes to love, he does enjoy game nights and feels competition brings out people’s true colors and personalities. With Michelle’s love for sports, there will likely be some very competitive dates this season that will help Rick discern the character and personalities of those around him.

Rick dislikes double dates so, if he makes it past the first night, he may have a hard time going on group dates with Michelle and dozens of other men at the same time.

Overall, Rick desires to make the world a better place and wants a wife to partner with him in doing so.

Interestingly, Rick has expressed that he learned everything he needs to know about life through the Will Smith film Hitch, a movie all about a man who teaches other men unique tricks and tips on how to land their dream girl.

It remains to be seen if Rick will use what he’s learned from Hitch while pursuing Michelle.

Find Rick Leach on Instagram

You can follow Rick at @rickleachjr on Instagram.

It seems Rick has placed his mantra in the bio which reads, “Every day is an opportunity.”

Rick also loves being a “dog dad” and posts photos of his sweet dog, Nana, along with photos overlooking beautiful California beaches and views.

It also appears Rick has modeled in his past and is quite fit.

Time will tell if Rick will thrive in the competitive environment of The Bachelorette and fall in love with Michelle. What do you think of Rick Leach and his potential with Michelle?

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.