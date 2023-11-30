Who is new Below Deck Med stew Lily Davison?

Below Deck Med got a new stew this week when Lily Davison joined the Mustique crew, replacing Natalya Scudder.

Captain Sandy Yawn didn’t take long to find a replacement for Natalya, who left after a nasty fight with Kyle Viljoen and drama with her boyfriend AJ.

Lily arrived the next day, just hours before the short one-day charter kicked off.

For different reasons, the blonde beauty made an instant impression on deckhand Max Salvador and chef Jack Luby.

Max has the hots for her, while Jack bonded with Lily over them both being British.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately for the interior crew, Lily’s a very green stew, and that has already created chaos.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the new Below Deck Med Season 8 stew.

Who is the new Below Deck Med stew Lily Davison?

Lily was raised in Windsor, which is 20 minutes outside of London and best known for Windsor Castle. Yes, it is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married.

While attending university, Lily worked at various events throughout London, including Wimbledon. Before joining Below Deck Med, Lily had only worked on Catamaran boats, with a 45-foot being the largest she had worked on.

The Mustique yacht is vastly different for Lily, but she insisted she is a quick learner. When Lily isn’t working, she enjoys entertaining people and cooking.

In fact, Lily has even started cooking on some smaller boats. Lily currently resides in the Bahamas, where she cooks and helps run a luxury boat rental. Speaking of the Bahamas, Lily calls it her favorite place in the world.

What can Below Deck Med fans expect from Lily Davison on Season 8?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Below Deck Med mid-season trailer reveals that Lily hooks up with Max. They get hot and heavy more than once, even falling out of the bunk in one scenario.

On the personal front, Lily thrives, but on the work front, she struggles. Chief stew Tumi Mhlongo, Jessika Asai, and Kyle can’t deal with Lily’s work skills or ethics.

Natalya may be gone, but the interior drama is far from over, especially when Kyle tries to keep Lily from becoming friends with Jack. It didn’t work, though, because the chef recently shared he bonded with the new stew.

Lily Davison’s time on Below Deck Med has only just begun. However, only a handful of episodes are left before the finale, so she won’t have long to make her mark on the show.

In other Below Deck Med news, Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder dropped a bombshell about their friendship this week, and you can read all about it here.

What was your first impression of Lily?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.