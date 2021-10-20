Who is Mollique on The Bachelorette? What to know about the academic administrator and where to find him on Instagram

Mollique Johnson makes his debut on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young is ready to meet 30 eligible bachelors and possibly find her true love on The Bachelorette Season 18.

As Bachelor Nation gets introduced to Michelle’s bevy of suitors, some of these men have the potential to really make their mark and become stars within the Bachelor franchise, just like Michelle, who became a fan-favorite star during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

With so many men to meet, we’re giving all the details about each man and where to follow them on social media as they embark on their love journey with Michelle.

Here’s everything to know about Mollique Johnson.

Who is Mollique Johnson?

Mollique Johnson is a 36-year-old academic administrator from San Diego, California.

At 36, Mollique is about 8 years older than 28-year-old Michelle but they still seem to have a lot in common, including enjoying sports and working in academics.

Johnson was raised by women and is a hopeless romantic, which explains why his favorite author is Nicholas Sparks. Johnson considers himself a domesticated renaissance man and deeply values love and family.

Similar to Spencer Williams from Michelle Young’s season, Mollique is a father.

Mollique’s son is 8-years-old and plays a huge part in how Mollique learned the depths of unconditional love. Johnson adores his son and hopes to extend that love to a lucky lady.

For Johnson, the ideal woman is moral, selfless, patient, and well-mannered. Considering Mollique has a motorcycle license, his significant other should probably enjoy thrills as well.

Find Mollique Johnson on Instagram

You can follow Mollique at @molliquejohnson on Instagram.

Mollique labeled himself the adventure king in his bio and is proud of his Jamaican background. Johnson also wrote out his core values in his bio which include loyalty, love respect, good energy, and positive vibes.

From his page, Johnson looks like he enjoys having fun, nights out, basketball, and spending time with his son. He also is very fit and fashionable and seems to live by the mantra “Don’t be good, be great.”

Time will tell if Michelle Young is eager to have an adventurous love story with the “adventure king” Mollique.

Mollique managed to make it past the first rose ceremony and he seems to be doing well already. What do you think of Mollique Johnson and his potential with Michelle?

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.