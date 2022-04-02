Who is Miss Teddy on The Masked Singer? Breaking down the clues

Miss Teddy on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer has introduced the latest group of five competitors on the show.

The first three weeks saw four eliminations and ended with only Firefly moving on to the finals.

Now, there are five more new singers, although the first one has already gone home.

Miss Teddy is still in the competition, though, and here is what we know about her.

Miss Teddy on The Masked Singer

This week on The Masked Singer saw the arrival of five new singers. These included Miss Teddy, Three-Headed Hydra, Lemur, Armadillo, and Ringmaster.

Lemur was unmasked as Christie Brinkley and she was the first of this group of five to go home early.

That leaves four more, with one going home next week and two the week after that.

Before that happens, here is what we know about Miss Teddy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here are the clues for Miss Teddy on The Masked Singer.

Miss Teddy’s clue package started with Miss Teddy saying “do you want to live your life on cloud nine?”

She then described herself as “cozy, comfy, and extra cuddly.” There is also a logo with a rainbow behind her with a Santa figurine sitting on it.

Miss Teddy said she has always been “constantly reinventing” herself and she needs “all the Z’s” she can catch.

There is a pile of garbage on the bed and a director’s chair with a crying laughing emoji.

Miss Teddy also said, “lay your head down in December, next thing you know, it’s May!” As she says this a caterpillar turns into a butterfly.

She then sang Tell it to My Heart by Taylor Dayne.

Who is Miss Teddy on The Masked Singer?

Miss Teddy is a big-time singer.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed that Miss Teddy could be singer CeCe Peniston. Nicole Scherzinger thought it might be Loretta Devine from the Dreamgirls Broadway production.

Other guesses are everyone from Tina Turner, Jennifer Holliday, Stephanie Mills, Mary J. Blige, and Gloria Gaynor.

Out of all the guesses, one of the best was Jennifer Holliday.

Much like Devine, Jennifer Holliday was also in the Dreamgirls cast on Broadway. The rainbow could signify Jennifer’s involvement in the LGBTQ+ community.

The Santa could reference her last name of Holliday.

Jennifer has always reinvented herself as well, going from Broadway and R&B music to gospel and acting on TV shows.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.