Who is Martin on The Bachelorette? What to know about the personal trainer and where to find him on Instagram

Martin Gelbspan made his debut on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young met 30 eligible bachelors during The Bachelorette Season 18 premiere and she’s on track to possibly find her true love among this large group of men.

As Bachelor Nation gets introduced to Michelle’s bevy of suitors, some of these men have the potential to really make their mark and become stars within the Bachelor franchise, just like Michelle, who became a fan-favorite star during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

With so many men to get to know this season, we’re giving all the details about each man and where to follow them on social media as they embark on their love journey with Michelle.

Here’s everything to know about Martin Gelbspan.

Who is Martin Gelbspan?

Martin Gelbspan is a 29-year-old personal trainer from Miami, Florida.

Martin appears to live and breathe fitness and as both a fitness professional and enthusiast he often spends the majority of his time working out on the beautiful beaches in Miami.

Martin prides himself on being disciplined and passionate, crediting his parents for instilling his sense of passion. Martin is family-oriented and, when he’s not exercising, he’s spending time with his fun family from Argentina.

Fortunately, Martin’s father set a great example of how a husband should love and treat his wife, and now Martin is ready to take what he’s learned and find a wife of his own.

Martin’s ideal woman is mature, health-conscious, and wants to be loved. As Martin pursues Michelle he intends to be fearless and all in.

Martin also enjoys showing off his backflipping ability and he even pulled out a backflip when he introduced himself to Michelle during The Bachelorette Season 18 premiere.

Find Martin Gelbspan on Instagram

You can follow Martin at @gelbspan on Instagram.

Martin’s page mostly promotes his fitness passions and he appears to be in the process of debuting a fitness app. As a trainer, Martin advertises himself as someone who helps “busy people get in the best shape of their lives without a gym.”

Naturally, Martin has tons of photos documenting his workouts and he enjoys showing off his abs, flips, and athleticism.

Martin and Michelle both share the athleticism trait but only time will tell if Michelle’s heart will also be doing flips for Martin. What do you think of Martin Gelbspan and his potential with Michelle?

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.