Who is Jacques Azoulay on RHONY? Everything to know about Luann de Lesseps’ ex-boyfriend

There was recently a blast from the past on The Real Housewives of New York City. Luann de Lesseps’ ex-boyfriend, Jacques Azoulay made an appearance in the most recent episode.

While Luann and Jacques broke up in 2013, they have remained friends. The two cite wanting different things as the reason for the break-up.

Luann once said that Jacques wanted more kids, but she was done having kids. When they broke up, he was rarely seen again on RHONY.

In the latest episode of RHONY, Luann is seen getting lunch with Jacques. She claims the two are great friends and even act like family.

Jacques is now engaged and Luann says she is so happy for the couple

Jacques is now engaged to another woman, who we meet later in the episode. What else should you know about Jacques?

We learn that he is becoming a stand-up comedian. Some of the other RHONY cast members attend an anti-bullying event where Jacques performs a stand-up routine.

Luann introduces Jacques at the event. She jokes, “I did not f— the pirate!” Many RHONY fans might remember when Luann was accused of cheating on Jacques with a man dressed up as a pirate.

While Jacques let her give that introduction, he did not seem to find it very funny.

The RHONY cast members joke that they cannot understand his jokes due to his French accent. Jacques is from France and is also a businessman.

Reportedly, he is “the founder of Katope International SA, a French company devoted to the marketing, distribution, export, and sale of exotic fruits and vegetables.”

The same website says he is worth $10 million.

Jacques is working as a comedian and the owner of Gabriela Fine Wines

These days, he is the owner of Gabriela Fine Wines, which he started in 2006. This is the only job listed currently on his Linkedin page.

He is also a comedian. Luann recently shared a clip of Jacques doing stand-up at the Gotham Comedy Club in New York City.

Of course, the video was likely taken months ago, before everyone was issued a stay at home orders because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While it seems the ship has sailed for a relationship between Luann and Jacques, it was nice to see him in a recent episode!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.