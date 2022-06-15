America’s Got Talent: Who are Gabriel and Nate Brown and where can you find them on Instagram?

The Brown Brothers on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

This season on America’s Got Talent, there have been some impressive singers and some funny comedians.

However, this week, a pair of brothers combined the two into an amazing performance.

Here is what you need to know about Gabriel and Nate Brown.

Who is Gabriel and Nate Brown on America’s Got Talent?

Gabriel and Nate Brown came out on America’s Got Talent, and Gabriel did all the talking. He revealed he and his brother are U.S. veterans, and both have autism.

Gabriel is a YouTube viral star, while Nate is more of the songwriter and producer of the duo. He has over 4.57 million subscribers.

He then said they wanted to show everyone what people with disabilities can do on the stage. Gabriel then took two sets of cards to the judges’ table while Nate began to play a keyboard.

One set of cards had a person or character’s name on it and the other had the name of a song. Each judge chose a card and put them in front of them. Gabriel then showed his great voice and impressionist skills by starting each song sounding like the original artist and then switching to the character’s voice from the other card.

He went from Elton John on Tiny Dancer to Kermit the Frog finishing it. He moved on to Nickelback singing Photograph and then switched to Donald Duck’s voice finishing it. Up next, he started singing Drops of Jupiter by Train and then switched to Spongebob’s voice.

The next one was the best of the batch, as he started singing Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved and then switched to a perfect imitation of Simon Cowell talking the words. They then finished with You Will Be Found from the Dear Evan Hansen play and the singer was Ben Platt, who sang it on Broadway, for their big finish.

Where can you find Gabriel and Nate Brown on Instagram?

America’s Got Talent fans can follow Gabriel and Nate Brown on Instagram at @gabeandnatebrown.

They have 927 followers, but only 18 posts.

Before their audition aired, they posted to the account that “Honestly have no idea how this is going to look tonight.. both Gabe and I blacked out for the majority of our audition so it could go either way.”

Fans can also follow them on their individual accounts at @blackgryph0n and @baasikmusic. Gabriel has 52,000 followers and Nate has 1,887 followers.

Gabriel said in the intro that he was the more extroverted brother, and that is clear in his large Instagram account.

In a post on the first day of 2022, Gabriel wrote that 2021 was a good year as he “bought my first house, got to fly in an F-18, & I made some amazing new friends.”

With their movement on America’s Got Talent, it looks like 2022 might be even better for him and his brother.

