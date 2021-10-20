Who is Daniel on The Bachelorette? What to know about the firefighter and where to find him on Instagram

There’s so much more to Daniel than his good looks and firefighter skills. Pic credit: ABC

Who is Daniel on The Bachelorette? Fans of the hit ABC reality TV show want to know all about the firefighter after his debut on Michelle Young’s season, including where to find the hottie on Instagram.

Daniel Tully made quite an entrance on The Bachelorette Season 18 premiere. The 26-year-old used women’s love of firefighters to make his first impression on Michelle. He showed up on a toy fire truck dressed in his firefighter gear.

Too bad PJ Henderson arrived right after him on a real fire truck, putting a damper on Daniel’s firefighter theme. Despite being upstaged, Daniel managed to pique Michelle’s interest and earned a rose.

Since Daniel will be around at least for another week, let’s find out a little bit more about him.

Who is Daniel on The Bachelorette?

According to his ABC bio, Daniel is a firefighter from Austin, Texas. Family means everything to Daniel, who adores being an uncle to his four nieces. Spending time with his nieces made Daniel ready to find the one and have a family of his own.

When Daniel’s not living out his childhood dream of putting out fires, he enjoys anything competitive, spending time outdoors, swimming, and playing sports. A couple of interesting pieces of information about Daniel include his love of Christian music, he’s a Connect Four champ, and he is really interested in aliens.

Yes, one thing Daniel hopes to learn in his lifetime is whether aliens really do exist.

What else should The Bachelorette fans know about firefighter Daniel Tully?

Along with being a firefighter, Daniel is also a realtor. According to his Instagram bio, he works for Keller Williams real estate company. Daniel has a separate Instagram account, @dtrealtor dedicated to his career as a realtor.

On his personal Instagram, @danieltully7, Daniel has been promoting his stint on The Bachelorette. Daniel is also all about keeping a positive vibe on social media, so haters stay away.

Daniel isn’t very active on social media. His posts are few and far between, even before he took a hiatus to film the hit ABC reality TV show.

There’s not a huge amount of information on Daniel from The Bachelorette. That means fans will have to keep watching Michelle Young’s season to learn more about the super-hot firefighter and realtor.

Word on the street is that, unfortunately, Daniel doesn’t win Michelle’s heart, but only time will tell if that’s true. Until then, enjoy learning more about The Bachelorette’s Daniel Tully.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays on 8/7c on ABC.