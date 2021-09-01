Who is Chris Conran on Bachelor in Paradise? Here’s everything we know

Chris Conran appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and shocked viewers when he stole Jessenia Cruz from Ivan Hall. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise recently welcomed Bachelorette alum, Chris Conran.

Chris caused quite a stir upon his entrance. He arrived with Chasen Nick and both were given date cards.

Who is Chris Cronan dating on Bachelor in Paradise?

Chasen chose Deandra, who was reportedly seeing Karl. However, they didn’t seem to be exclusive as they hadn’t been listed as one of the couples by the other contestants.

Chris, however, chose to take Jessenia, who was in one of the strongest relationships on the show.

She was coupled up with Ivan and the two had grown a strong connection during their one-on-one date.

Ivan thought she might turn down the date with Chris, but that wasn’t the case.

Chris and Jessenia bonded on their date as well so she had to break the news to Ivan.

While she felt Ivan checked all the boxes, she and Chris had a spark. When Ivan asked which she preferred, she confessed that a spark is something that can’t be fabricated, and it became clear that she was leaning towards Chris.

She ended up giving Chris her rose and Ivan was saved by Deandra following the jewelry drama.

It seems like Chris is here to stay now so let’s get to know him!

Who is Chris Conran from Bachelor in Paradise?

Chris first joined Bachelor Nation when he competed on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

He, unfortunately, didn’t make it past Week 1 which is why viewers may not recognize him.

While he might not have lasted long, he still remains close to some of the other men he met while filming The Bachelorette like Chasen.

Additionally, it may have all been a part of the adventure for Chris and a chance to add more excitement to his life as his Instagram bio reads, “if you’re not having fun, you’re not living.”

Chris is 28 years old and hails from Salt Lake City, Utah.

He works as a landscape design salesman but his passion is traveling. Chris has been to 20 countries far and his goal in life is to travel to 200. So naturally, he is looking for a woman who loves to travel.

Additionally, some other qualities he admires in a woman are sharp, witty, and easygoing.

He also plans to have three or four kids down the road once he meets “the one.”

Ahead of his time on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Conran experienced a breakup that caused him to question his ability to find true love.

Fortunately, he is putting in the effort to try again and may have found something worth exploring with Jessenia.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.