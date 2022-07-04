Who is Cashel Barnett on The Challenge: USA and where can you find him on Instagram?

Love Island star Cashel Barnett will compete on The Challenge: USA spinoff show. Pic credit: CBS

The Challenge: USA spinoff show will present stars from CBS’ reality shows The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island as they attempt to compete in TJ Lavin’s game.

Cashel Barnett will enter as one of the Love Island stars, who generally get underestimated as competitors due to appearing on a reality TV dating show.

Here are more details about Cashel Barnett and where you can follow him on Instagram and other social media as The Challenge: USA episodes arrive.

Who is Cashel Barnett on The Challenge: USA?

Cashel Barnett is a 30-year-old Love Island star from Sacramento, California, who will compete in Season 1 of The Challenge: USA. He originally appeared on the first season of Love Island USA.

During his season, Cashel explored romantic connections with Caro Viehweg, Kyra Green, and Katrina Dimaranan. However, he got dumped by Katrina on Day 17 of the season.

His CBS Love Island bio describes him as a “go-getter” and indicates he attended Fordham University, where he received a degree in English with a minor in Business Administration. It also reveals his hobbies including snowboarding, skateboarding, and surfing.

In a promotional video introducing members of The Challenge spinoff from Love Island, host TJ Lavin said they have “a fat chance of winning” and are “just a pretty face” on the show.

Cashel may have proven that notion with his comments as he suggests in one segment of a promo video he really has no idea what The Challenge is as he arrives to compete on the show.

He revealed some other tidbits during the various promotional videos for the spinoff. Cashel said his pet peeves include when people text him simple messages like “hey,” “what’s up,” or just your name. In addition, he said his mantra is to “be in the moment.”

“I grew up playing sports. In all sports, it doesn’t matter what it is; you gotta be right here, right now,” he said.

In one promotional video, he admits he knows nothing about The Challenge but has no expectations and will just do his best. However, he may struggle as he acknowledged his weakness is not knowing “how to place social chess,” a much-needed skill in surviving The Challenge.

He’ll enter The Challenge: USA with his Love Island ex Kyra Green among his castmates. They are the only two Love Islanders from the show’s first season.

Other Love Island stars who could be part of an alliance include Cashay Proudfoot, Cinco Holland, Shannon St. Claire, Javonny Vega, and Cely Vazquez.

Yet another video touched upon their situation as something that could hinder their success in the game. However, Cashel said he still likes Kyra and is happy to see her as part of the cast.

Where is Cashel on Instagram and other social media?

Most, if not all of The Challenge: USA stars are already on social media. Cashel Barnett is on Instagram with the handle @cashelb. In June, he announced he was part of the cast of the CBS spinoff show.

“Well, the Internet already knows, but for the fam – I’ll be on tv (dressed like this) on CBS, July 6th. Let’s see if they made me a villain or a nice guy again. From this pic I can’t tell. Like who dis dude, what’s he lookin at??? @thechallenge #thechallengeusa let’s go,” he said in his caption.

Cashel’s Instagram is full of photos and videos that involve his travels, interests, and hobbies. Viewers can see him playing guitar or drums, hanging out on the slopes, or enjoying his Kawasaki bike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cashel Barnett (@cashelb) As of this report, it doesn’t appear Cashel Barnett has Twitter or other social media accounts, so that means Instagram will be the best place to follow him online and potentially get his thoughts on The Challenge: USA episodes.

The Challenge: USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.