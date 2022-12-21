Who is Caryn Chandler? Here’s everything you need to know about LPBW star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend

Caryn Chandler debuted her relationship with Matt Roloff during Season 17 of LPBW. Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram

Fans of Little People, Big World know Caryn Chandler as Matt Roloff’s longtime girlfriend, but what else is there to know about the former Roloff Farms manager?

Matt and his ex-wife Amy Roloff announced their split in 2015 and were divorced in 2016. Soon after their divorce was finalized, Matt and Caryn took their business relationship to the next level and began dating.

Matt and Caryn’s romance shocked some LPBW fans and angered others, one of them being Amy. Matt’s ex-wife wrote in her autobiography, A Little Me, that, “Matt was spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm, and our farm manager [Caryn] seemed to be around more and more often as well.”

Amy concluded, “Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship.”

Matt and Caryn didn’t make a formal announcement regarding the infidelity rumors, but in 2019, Matt denied the allegations in a comment to a fan, telling them, “You couldn’t be further [from] the truth.”

Caryn has formed close relationships with Matt’s kids and grandkids over the years; so close, in fact, that his grandchildren lovingly refer to her as Cha Cha. A divorcee, Caryn has two adult children of her own, Brittany and Connor. She also has one grandchild, Liam Joseph Chandler.

Everything to know about LPBW star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler

Although Caryn lives in her own home in Oregon while Matt still lives in the DW on Roloff Farms, the couple shares a vacation home in Surprise, Arizona, where they often travel together. Matt has plans to eventually build their dream home on the farm, something that he hopes to accomplish before popping the question.

Caryn worked at Roloff Farms for 10 years before quitting her position in 2018. Although she’s no longer the farm manager, she still helps with Roloff Farms’ busiest time of the year and biggest money-maker, pumpkin season. According to In Touch, the 53-year-old has an impressive net worth of $4.5 million.

Caryn has amassed fans and critics since dating Matt

LPBW viewers have mixed feelings toward Caryn, especially regarding her relationship with Matt. Some feel that Caryn was after Matt’s money, and many others feel that Caryn is too involved in Matt’s personal life, especially regarding his ex, Amy.

Amy and Caryn don’t exactly have a history of getting along, understandably, but in recent seasons of LPBW, they’ve made great strides as far as being cordial and spending more time in each other’s presence without too much drama.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.